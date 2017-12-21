Home / Sports / Lady Nanooks lose tough basketball season opener
HOOP SEASON STARTED— Lady Nanook Athena Hall attempts a shot while surrounded by Galena players Thursday in the Nanooks’ first basketball game of the season. The Lady Nanooks fell to the Lady Hawks 60-45. Galena’s outside shooters were deadly while the ball just wouldn’t drop for the Nanooks. Friday’s repeat matchup saw Galena win 79-39. The next home hoop action is The Subway Classic, January 4 to 6.

Thu, 12/21/2017 - 6:56pm admin
James Mason

The Lady Nanooks started their basketball season with a pair of home games against a sharp-shooting Galena team. The Lady Hawks took both games, Thursday’s by a score of 60-45 and the Friday noon game with 79-39.

The teams looked more evenly matched than the scores would suggest.

In the first game Nome definitely had problems with balls simply not dropping through the hoop.

The Nanook boys traveled to Galena and lost the Thursday game 47-41. They came back the next day to take a 63-43 win from the Hawks.

The next basketball action for the Nanooks will be The Subway Classic, January 4 to 6 on the home court.

