Kotzebue XC ResultsLady Nanooks take cross country title in Kotzebue

The Nome Nanooks travelled to Kotzebue for a cross country meet on Saturday. The Lady Nanooks took the team title with Mallory Conger in fourth place. The Nanook boys were third in the team standings. Tobin Hobbs was second, 8 seconds behind winner Amos Sage of Noatak. In the junior high competition Orson Hoogendorn won the boys’ race and Wookie Nichols placed second in the girls’ race.

This coming weekend Nome-Beltz will host the Big West Conference Meet on Saturday. Barrow, the Nanooks, Kotzebue, and Bethel will run for state meet qualifications. The top eight runners and the winning team will qualify for the State D2 X/C Meet at Bartlett High School on October 5.

Big West XC Meet at Nome Beltz, Saturday, Sept. 28: 11:00 a.m. Elementary; 11:45 a.m. Varsity Girls; 12:30 p.m.Varsity Boys; 1:00 p.m. Community Race; 1:45 p.m. awards.

Results from Kotzebue XC Running event:

High School girls: 1. Noorvik, Carolyn Hailstone, 12th grade, 21:36. 2. Kotzebue, Kaila Short 10, 22:22.; 3. Noorvik, Qutan Hailstone, 9 grade, 22:38; 4. Nome, Mallory Conger, 12, 23:32. 5. Nome, Ava Earthman, 12, 23:36. 6. Nome, Natallie Tobuk, 9, 24:17; 7. Kotzebue, Jessica McCall, 11, 24:24; 8. Nome, Della Medlin, 10, 24:28; 9. Buckland, Damaris Hadley, 9, 24:57. 10 Noorvik, Tehana Baldwin, 10, 25:23. 11 Kotzebue, Gallahorn, Grace,10, 25:33. 12 Ambler, Diana Cleveland, 9, 25:34. 13 Kotzebue, Trinity Miner, 9, 25:44. 14 Kotzebue, Zaida Baldwin, 10, 25:50. 15 Nome, Katie Smith, 10, 26:07. 16 Kiana, Katie Nelson-Scott, 11, 26:56. 17 Noorvik, Angel Commack, 12, 27:15. 18 Ambler, Destiny Woods, 10, 27:18. 19 Kotzebue, Kyra Billings, 9, 27:37. 20 Selawik, Stephanie Greist, 11, 28:07. 21 Noorvik, Natalie Jack, 12, 28:56. 22 Selawik, Erika Ticket, 11, 29:09. 23 Kotzebue, Candace Wilson, 10, 29:26. 24 Buckland, Amy Curtis, 9, 29:30. 25 Kotzebue, Troyer, Madison, 12, 29:34. 26 Kotzebue, Kahia Baldwin, 11, 30:23. 27 Buckland, Bethany Ticket, 11, 30:50.x

High School boys:1. Noatak, Amos Sage, 12th grade, 17:36. 2. Nome, Tobin Hobbs, 11, 17:44. 3. Kotzebue, Alvin Werneke, 12, 19:09. 4. Kotzebue, Aiden Ivanoff, 10, 19:16. 5. Buckland, Kelden Melton, 9, 19:38; 6. Buckland, Kayden Ticket 11, 19:41.7 Kotzebue, Peter Nelson, 11, 19:50. 8. Noorvik, Justice Ballot, 12, 19:51. 9. Kotzebue, Ezra Jones, 10, 19:51. 10. Noatak, Micah Mitchell, 10, 20:04. 11. Kotzebue, Trenton Nazuruk, 12, 20:13. 12. Nome, Micah Moore, 11, 20:15. 13. Kotzebue, Coltrane Chase, 10, 20:16. 14. Kotzebue, Kaiden Conwell, 12, 20:19. 15 Kotzebue, Eli Atkins, 11, 20:35. 16 Nome, Paris Hebel, 10, 20:45. 17 Buckland, Floyd Ticket III, 11, 20:50. 18 Deering, Robert Cleveland, 9, 20:50. 19 Kivalina, Sakkan Adams, 10, 21:14. 20 Kotzebue, Ryan Troyer, 11, 21:14. 21 Noatak, Alex Onalik, 10, 21:15. 22 Buckland, Walter Washington, 10, 21:27. 23 Kotzebue, Zander Bircher, 11, 21:28. 24 Noorvik, Tim Zibell, 12, 21:34. 25 Nome, Thomas Horton, 10, 21:40. 26 Kotzebue, Haiden Williamson, 12, 21:59. 27 Buckland, Robin Sheldon, 10, 22:12. 28 Nome, Elden Cross, 12, 22:17. 29 Deering, Raymond Moto, 9, 22:23. 30 Kiana, Joe Barr, 11, 22:28. 31 Noorvik, Wilbur Howarth, 12, 22:40. 32 Noorvik, Jaron Newlin, 10, 23:49. 33 Kotzebue, Brian Stalker, 12, 24:27. 34 Noorvik, Vinnie Sheldon, 9, 24:39. 35 Kotzebue, Wood, Harley, 10, 24:51. 36 Kotzebue, Bron Baldwin, 9, 26:00. 37 Buckland, Theodore Merculief, 11, 27:39. 38 Noatak, Albert Penn, 12, 28:28. 39 Deering, James Cleveland, 12, 28:39. 40 Noatak, Shane Walton, 10, 28:40. 41 Kotzebue, Bryden Sampson, 10, 33:28. 42 Selawik, Joseph Black, 12, 40:00.

Team Results:

Girls: 1. Nome-Beltz, 36; 2. Kotzebue, 42; 3. Noorvik, 43

Boys: 1. Kotzebue, 34; 2. Buckland, 66; 3. Nome-Beltz, 71; 4. Noatak, 83; 5. Noorvik, 99.