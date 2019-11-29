Golovin Lynx claim Western Conference Mix Six volleyball crown

The regional Western Conference Mix Six volleyball tournament was originally scheduled to be held in Savoonga, but due to a forecasted high wind warning on the day of travel, the tournament was moved to Golovin. The tournament host and the number three seed of the tournament went on to beat Koyuk (#6,) and Brevig Mission (#2) in the first two rounds of play. They then matched up with Shishmaref Northern Lights (#5) in the championship on Friday night. The Golovin Lynx came out winning the first two sets 26-24 and 25-21, but the Northern Lights fought back and took the next two sets 25-21 and 25-23. It came down to the fifth and deciding set, where the Lynx proved to be too much for the Northern Lights and won 15-11 to grab the championship title.

The Lynx were led by senior Melvin Amaktoolik Jr. (All-Tournament Team/Best Male Defender,) 8th grader Kaylee Fagerstrom (All-Tournament Team/Best Female Defender,) senior David Brown (All-Tournament Team,) 8th Grader Madison Fagerstrom (All-Tournament Team,) and junior Evan Oliver (All-Tournament Team.)

The Shishmaref Northern Lights weren’t done yet, and their loss to the Lynx put them in the second state qualifying match on Saturday night. They played the Unalakleet Wolfpack (#1,) whom they had already beaten three sets to one in the second round of the tournament. Unalakleet had won two games against the Shaktoolik Wolverines (#7) and the Brevig Mission Huskies (#2) in the consolation bracket to make it to the second state qualifier game.

Shishmaref defeated the Wolfpack once again and swept them in straight sets of 25-15, 25-11, and 25-15 to capture the second state qualifier.

The Northern Lights were led by Ed Kokeok (All-Tournament Team/Best Male Attacker,) and Sonja Ningeulook (All-Tournament Team).

Awards

All-Tournament Team: Jewel Wilson (Unalakleet,) Ryan Tocktoo (Brevig Mission,) Layla Booshu (Gambell,) Skyley Ungwiluk (Gambell), Meryl Otten (Koyuk), Payton Commack (Unalakleet), Kailyn Haugen (Unalakleet), Maureen Booshu (Gambell.)

Individual Awards: Best Setter- Layla Booshu (Gambell,) Best Female Attacker - Jewel Wilson (Unalakleet,) Best Female Server - Kailyn Haugen (Unalakleet,) Best Male Server - Ryan Tocktoo (Brevig Mission,) ‘I love this game!’ Awards - Emma Sagoonick (Shaktoolik,) and McGrady Pete (Stebbins,) Coach of the Year - Frank Amaktoolik (Golovin).

Team Awards: Team Academic Award for Highest Average GPA - Gambell Qughsatkut (3.83), Team Sportsmanship Award - Unalakleet Wolfpack, Team Runner-Up - Shishmaref Northern Lights, Team Champion - Golovin Lynx.