Drizzle adds to Wyatt Earp Dexter Challenge

The annual Dexter Challenge run, bike and walk competition started last Saturday under gray skies and a light drizzle. At 10 a.m. four runners and six bikers took off at the same time to run and bike to their destination, Dexter. The runners went along an eight-mile course from town, over the Dexter Bypass Road and downhill to Dexter. The bikers took the 12-mile long route from town along East Front Street, the Beam Road to Dexter. Three walkers started at the base of Anvil Mountain and walked the bypass road to Dexter, about three miles.

Along the way, the organizer NSHC’s CAMP department added mile markers and print outs with “fun” breastfeeding facts to bring attention to the world breastfeeding week held from August 1 through 7.

The first racers to arrive in Dexter were bikers Nils Hahn (43:14) and Benjamin Head (44:23). Runner Aaron Rose was the first runner to finish with a time of 52:36. Rose was followed by Lucas Frost finishing at 59:12 and Devin Tatro 1:01:03.

Next across the finish line came the father-daughter duo Elsa Hobbs and Daniel Hobbs. Elsa beat her dad by one second across the finish line in a time of 1:05:59.

In a neck-to-neck finish, runner Ian Gomez beat the walkers Emily Haag from Wisconsin and her aunt Carol Gales of Nome.

Two bikers did not finish the course due to equipment failure.

Results:

Runners

1) Aaron Rose 52:36

2) Lucas Frost 59:12

3) Devin Tatro 1:01:03

4) Ian Gomez 1:22:43

Bikers

1) Nils Hahn 43:14

2) Benjamin Head 44:23

3) Elsa Hobbs 1:05:59

4) Daniel Hobbs 1:06:00

5) Janet Oquilluk unable to finish

6) Deanna Messer unable to finish

Walkers (not officially timed)

1) Emily Haag

2) Carol Gales

3) Carol Hobbs

All finished together around 1:22:08