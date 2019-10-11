2019 State XC Championships

BSSD runners beat personal records at State XC Championships

By Brendan Ellis,

BSSD Student Activities Director

Strong winds from a fall storm blew through the region over the weekend, but the weather held off long enough to get all six qualified students from the Bering Strait School District to Anchorage for the 2019 State Cross Country Championships race. On Saturday, October 5, runners from Gambell, Shishmaref, St. Michael, and Savoonga competed in the 1A/2A race.

The top three boys and girls from the Bering Strait regional race ran in prime running conditions on a cool and crisp fall day in Anchorage. They were spared from the wind, but were challenged with a wet and muddy 3.1-mile course at the Bartlett trails. All athletes ran hard, showed good sportsmanship and represented BSSD with pride.

Out of 81 male runners in the 1A/2A race, 10th grader, Nikolai Avalnun of Gambell placed 29th, with a personal record time of 19:36. Avalnun was the BSSD regional champ on September 28. Three-time state qualifier and senior, Edward Kokeok of Shishmaref finished his last high school race with his season’s best time of 20:25, placing 44th. Coming in 47th place, junior Tagu Kingeekuk (Savoonga,) set a personal record with a time of 20:34.

A total of 77 female runners competed in the 1A/2A race. Freshman and BSSD regional champ Chelsea Washington of St. Michael ran her personal best with a time of 25:56.4 and placed 47th. Fellow Storm runner and two time state qualifier, junior Patricia Washington of St. Michael finished less than a second later in 48th place with a time of 25:56.5, also setting a personal record. Freshman Autumn Barr of Shishmaref placed 57th with a personal best time of 27:44.

Three Nanook runners compete at State Championships

By James Mason

Three Nome-Beltz runners competed in the Division II State Cross Country Championships Saturday on the Bartlett High School course.

In the girls race, freshman Natallie Tobuk finished 34th place in a time of 23:27 and senior Ava Earthman came in 45th place with a time of 24:20.2.

In the boys race junior Tobin Hobbs finished in 16th place with a time of 17:34.4.

Grace Christian won both girls and boys titles.

A “highlight” of the race was the appearance of a black bear on the course during the race.