One new case, variant discovered in three closed cases

By Julia Lerner

Norton Sound Health Corporation has identified one new COVID-19 case, bringing the total number of active cases in the region to two, both located in Nome.

On Wednesday, May 19, a Nome resident tested positive for COVID-19 in a community-spread case. The individual is currently quarantining, and close contacts have been notified.

Last week, NSHC also learned of the COVID-19 variant P.1. in three closed cases in Nome.

“The variants are much more infectious,” said NSHC Medical Director Dr. Mark Peterson. “We don’t know a ton about its properties, but we do know that it’s much more infectious. If you’re not vaccinated, and you’re at risk, you’re more likely to get this P.1 variant than the original COVID strain.”

The P.1. variant, first discovered in Brazilian travelers in Japan, is 60 percent more easily spread than the original strain of COVID-19, according to a press release from NSHC. The variant also contains a mutation that allows it to potentially evade immunity.

Currently, there are 15 total cases of the P.1 variant in Alaska, though Peterson says that number could climb. “Later this week, the state is going to run all the positive cases that we’ve had specifically for sequencing,” Peterson said. “We may be seeing more cases of the P.1 variant. That’s very possible.”

The P.1 strain is the first COVID-19 variant in Nome, though other parts of Alaska have seen the B.1.1.7 United Kingdom strain and the B.1.351 South African strain.

Current COVID-19 vaccines are effective against this variant, though “probably not quite as effective as it is against the original wild variant,” Peterson said.

Vulnerable, unvaccinated populations are at a higher risk of developing the new strain of COVID-19. This includes children under 11, who are not yet eligible for vaccination, though Dr. Peterson expects that to change later this fall. In Nome, 69 percent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated. Only 54 percent of the entire community is fully vaccinated.

Dr. Peterson and NSHC hope to reach herd immunity against the coronavirus, but the region will only reach that threshold when more than 70 percent of the population is fully vaccinated.

“We’re almost to where we have 70 percent of the entire region vaccinated,” Peterson said. “We’re about 17 percent away from that. We’re not far. We’re almost there.”

NSHC is encouraging eligible individuals who have not yet received their vaccine to make appointments or attend a walk-in vaccine location, available at the Nome Post Office, the airport and the NSHC pharmacy. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available without appointments Monday through Friday from 12-3:30 at the Post Office and at the Nome Airport for passengers arriving on incoming flights. Walk-in vaccinations are available Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the NSHC pharmacy.

Bering Strait residents who have already received their vaccine can now request an official COVID-19 Vaccine Record Card, which can be used to prove full vaccination, according to a press release from NSHC. The durable card is made of hard plastic and printed with names and vaccine dates.

During a weekly conference call with NSHC, several participants voiced concern regarding recent reports of heart problems occurring in young adults and teenagers who received the COVID-19 vaccination.

Vaccine safety groups are looking into a couple of reports of myocarditis in younger teens. There are “relatively few reports” of myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart typically caused by a viral infection, and the few cases “appear to be mild,” according to a technical report released by the CDC. These cases appear predominately in male adolescents following the second dose of their vaccine, typically within four days after vaccination.

Dr. Peterson recommends that parents watch for chest pain and shortness of breath in their vaccinated kids, though myocarditis is a small concern.

“Every day, every month, there are young people who develop myocarditis,” he said. “It happens whether there is COVID around or not. They’re going to investigate and take a look and make sure that there is no association with the vaccine, but there’s no evidence of that. I wouldn’t be concerned at all.”

As of Tuesday, Alaska has had a total of 69,999 cases, 1,601 hospitalizations (not including current stays) and 369 deaths since the pandemic began last year.

In Nome, the Bering Strait and Norton Sound region, there have been 368 cases, 6 hospitalizations and zero deaths.