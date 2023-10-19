Carol Rowena Olsen

Carol was the only child born to Ella Tanner and The Honorable C. C. Tanner in Nome, AK on November 16, 1940. She grew up and lived most of her life in Nome, graduating from Nome High School in 1959.

She lived in Seattle, Takotna, Anchorage and Kotzebue for a short period of time, but always returned home to Nome where she resided until her passing.

Carol had many life-long friends. During Carol’s lifetime, she served thousands of people during her airline career with the friendliest personality and excellence in customer service. First with Alaska Airlines beginning in 1962 and later on at Wien Air Alaska as a ticket agent where she met the love of her life, Captain Victor Olsen who worked as a pilot for Munz Northern Aviation.

While living in Kotzebue in the 1980s, Carol was the friendly and helpful cashier and office worker at the Alaska Commercial Company where she made many dear friends and helped a lot of people in the community.

Carol enjoyed being a homemaker and was always busy making something in the kitchen, with plenty to share for anyone who stopped by. Each birthday and holiday was always a family celebration with home-made meals and desserts that always ensured leftovers to share again the next day. She loved spending time at her cabin just outside of Nome listening to waves and having campfires and picnics on the beach. She enjoyed picking berries to create her delicious pies and syrups.

In her younger days, she enjoyed cross-country skiing and ice skating. She also loved animals and was always caring for her birds and dogs.

Carol volunteered at the Nome Elementary School and always took the time to support her grandchildren’s swim team practices.

Carol is survived by her loving husband of 44 years Victor Olsen; children Debra Parsons (Tony), Jay Wieler (Lucinda), Dawn Salesky (James Adams), Janice Doherty (Doug), step-daughters Desiree Olsen and Denise Inman; grandchildren Alex Westlake, Iris Wieler, Chrystie Salesky, Derek Wieler, Erica Tungwenuk, Landon Wieler, and many great-grandchildren.

Carol was very thankful to have a loving family that took care of her as her disease progressed for her last few years so that she could stay comfortably at home. While reflecting on her life, she stated, “There is no other place in the world I would rather be than at home in Nome.”

Carol passed away peacefully at home in Nome at the age of 82 on the evening of August 28, 2023 with her husband and her loyal dog, Milo at her side.

At Carol’s request, there will be no funeral. She requested a family picnic at her camp where her ashes will be gently placed in the Bering Sea waves. The place where, as a child she had many happy experiences and where her family will continue to make memories to last a lifetime.