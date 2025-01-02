Arthur Stewart Morton, age 88, passed away in Anchorage after having brunch with his entire family.

He was born on in 1936 in Seattle General Hospital to William and Irene Morton.

He earned both a BA in elementary education and a master’s degree in special education from Arizona State University.

He was a proud member of the United States Marine Corps from 1954 to 1957 earning the rank of Sergeant. He was a member of Marine Corps Test Unit #1 that witnessed the last surface detonation of a nuclear weapon in the continental U.S.

In 1961, after a brief courtship, he married his wife, Jeanette in Glendale, Arizona.

In Alaska, Art taught at Pilot Point, Platinum, Bethel and later retired from Nome Public Schools in 1986.

Art was a truly good man who had the gift of being able to connect with children in general and with special ed students in particular.

He was active in many groups, including the Christ Our Saviors Lutheran Church, Arctic Native Brotherhood Pinochle group, Nome Volunteer Fire Department, HAM Radio Club and he spent much time volunteering for Lutheran Social Services.

From 1988 through 2024 Art and Jeanette spent summers at their fish camp in Council, where they entertained their grandchildren and many visitors.

He is preceded in death by his parents William and Irene Morton and sister Mary Morton.

He is survived by his wife Jeanette, daughter Lisa (Guy) Hall, sons Jeff (Nicole) Morton and Kenneth (Jennifer) Morton, grandchildren Cody, Mackenzie, Samantha, Bradley and Scott and one great grandchild.

A service will be held Saturday January 18, 2024 at 2 p.m. at Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church 1612 Oceanview Dr Anchorage, AK 99515.

A burial will follow in Council during summer 2025.