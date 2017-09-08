Yvonne Adkison sentenced to two years in heroin bust

Last week, the State of Alaska has imposed a sentence on Yvonne Adkison in the state Superior Court in Nome following her pleading guilty on distribution and possession of heroin.

The jail time sentence is two years, about one year of which Adkison has credit for time served in Hiland Mountain Correctional Center, a women’s facility, plus three years’ probation under court-ordered conditions.

Adkison, 25, has an appearance in Superior Court slated for Sept. 18 for arrangements to serve the remaining year wearing an electronic monitoring device.

Adkison, who appeared as a dive tender on the family gold dredge Wild Ranger in the “Bering Sea Gold” Nome-based reality TV mining series, currently works as a hair stylist in Fairbanks where she has been on release under court imposed conditions.

A grand jury handed up the indictment on the charges following a year’s investigation by Alaska State Troopers, the Western Alaska Alcohol and Narcotic Team and Nome Police Dept.

Adkison and Kevin Beamish were arrested in early December 2014.

Adkison was charged on two counts Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance 1 A— Heroin, both Class A Felonies, one charge later amended to a Class B Felony, and possession of heroin, a Class C Felony.

Kevin Beamish was charged on seven counts involving a controlled substance.

Adkison’s arrest came after a search of her residence found heroin, cash and airline tickets, according to court records.

She first pleaded innocent to the charges.

In a plea deal, Adkison pleaded guilty to charges on Feb. 15 this year.

The year-long investigation by the WAANT bore fruit in a series of arrests in 2014 relating to misuse and sale of heroin and methamphetamines.