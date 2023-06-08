Woman found dead at Nome’s seawall

The Nome Police Department reported that Roberta Tokeinna, 42, was found deceased at the seawall on Monday evening.

According to a Nome Police Department press release, officers responded at 6:37 p.m. to a report of a deceased woman in the rocks behind the now-shuttered Nugget Inn hotel.

Police reviewed video footage of the area, which showed a woman on the seawall, “left alone by fellow citizens” and slowly falling into a crack in the seawall.

She was found deceased.

The State Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death.

NPD said an investigation is pending on the results of the Medical Examiner.

Next of kin have been notified, police said.