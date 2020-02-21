White Mountain trio rescued from overflow

Early on the morning of Feb. 10 three people from White Mountain who were travelling to Golovin found themselves trapped in overflow and were able to contact local search and rescue. “I got a call about 1:45 in the morning that folks were stuck out on Golovin Bay,” said White Mountain VPSO Dan Harrelson. “What they told us is they were headed to Golovin to pick up a friend for a basketball tournament. They got out on some ice with overflow and broke through the ice.”

The three were Joseph Fagundes, 29, Stephanie Fahey, 27, and 23-year-old Adrian Barr Jr. When four White Mountain search and rescue personnel arrived, they found Fagundes approximately 200 yards away from solid ground and Barr and Fahey a little farther out, maybe another 300 yards, and stuck in deeper overflow.

The rescuers tried dragging a boat out to the stranded travellers but the slush was too thick. They managed to get Fagundes and then they went back to the village and got a canoe. With that they were able to get out to Barr and Fahey and bring them back in. All three were wet. “Our fire chief said it was 30 below when they responded,” said Harrelson. “So it was cold.”

According to Harrelson a strong south wind will blow water into Golovin Bay and the overflow will come up. “Generally, the ice on the rivers seems like it’s not as thick as years ago. We don’t get as ice as thick as we used to,” he said.

Adrian Barr Jr. and Stephanie Fahey were medivaced into Nome for observation. Barr was hypothermic with his body temperature down to 91°F at the White Mountain clinic. “He had uncontrollable shivering and some indications of frostbite on his feet,” said Harrelson. “His little pinky toes were discolored bluish-black but since he’s been home the circulation has improved and they’re back to normal color. He was lucky.”

This was a joint search and rescue effort by White Mountain and Golovin.