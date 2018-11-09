Stormy weather stalled a search and rescue effort on Monday for a man from White Mountain, whose 4-wheeler broke through thin ice at the edge of Golovin Bay on Sunday.

According to Alaska State Trooper Sgt. Aileen Witrosky, the troopers in Nome were notified on Sunday that Lincoln Simon, 63, had been subsistence fishing when his 4-wheeler broke through the ice. According to Sgt. Witrosky, Simon managed to call his family and gave the location of the accident. A Search and Rescue operation was initiated and conducted until darkness fell.

White Mountain VPSO Dan Harrelson said that for safety reasons Golovin Search and Rescue launched an airboat that went to look for Simon. Ice conditions were too dangerous to send White Mountain SAR to travel to the accident site. According to Harrelson, Donnie Olson of Golovin used his helicopter to conduct an aerial search. Sgt. Witrosky added that commercial airplanes also were on the lookout for any sign of Simon. According to Harrelson, there was no sign of the 4-wheeler, but a hat and glove was spotted.

Harrelson said that Simon went out subsistence fishing for tomcod at middle channel, where the Fish River empties into Golovin Bay and that he was by himself. Stormy weather on Monday prevented further search efforts. Harrelson said that Golovin Bay is not frozen up yet. As soon as the weather breaks, he said, the search will continue. He said White Mountain SAR requested an underwater roving camera and a dive team.

As of press time the search has been unsuccessful.

Sgt. Witrosky said she discourages the public to travel on any body of water as ice has not formed yet.



EDITOR'S NOTE: In the print edition of the article the headline was inadvertendly missing a word. The corrected headline is "White Mountain man missing, after falling through ice."