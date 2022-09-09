US Army Corps of Engineers denies permit for IPOP

By Diana Haecker

On Friday afternoon, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced its decision to deny regulatory permits for IPOP LLC, effectively nixing IPOP's plans to mine for gold and dispose of material in the wetlands and waterways of Bonanza Channel and Safety Sound.

“Today’s action is reflective of an exhaustive permit review process,” said Col. Damon Delarosa, commander of the Alaska District. “On top of extensive consultations with our sister agencies and tribal partners as well as collecting the public’s input, the applicant failed to adequately show that their proposal is the least environmentally damaging practicable alternative.”

The proposal was rejected under the Army Corps' authority under section 404 of the Clean Water Act and Section 10 of the Rivers and Harbors Act.

According to the Army Corps, nationwide, less than one percent of all requests for USACE permits are denied. “Those few applicants who are rejected usually have refused to change the design, timing or location of the proposed activity,” a press release announcing the decision said.

“The Corps is neither an opponent nor a proponent of any project,” said Sara Longan, acting chief of the Alaska District’s Regulatory Division. “We owe the public a thorough review and a timely decision, which is the last milestone that we find ourselves at today.”

This is a developing story, check back here for more information as details emerge.