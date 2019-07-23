Two young Nome women die in truck roll over

On Tuesday, July 23 Alaska State troopers received a report of a motor vehicle crash that killed both driver and passenger, near mile 23 of the Kougarok Road. A passerby motorists called the troopers on a satellite phone approximately 12:30 a.m. According to AST Sergeant Aileen Witrosky, a trooper responded to the crash site and spoke with eye witnesses to the crash. The investigation revealed that Christine Buffas, 21 of Nome, was driving southbound on the Kougarok Rd. with passenger Tiffany Habros, 24 of Nome at a high rate of speed. According to the troopers, Buffas drove the pickup truck off the road and overcorrected which caused the vehicle to flip several times. The occupants were not wearing seatbelts. Both Christine Buffas and Tiffany Habros died at the crash site. According to Sgt. Witrosky the trooper transported the bodies to Nome. The remains were sent to the medical examiner for further investigation.