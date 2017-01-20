Two Nome men booked on drug charges

On Friday, January 13, Benjamin Lee Milton and Rayne Aukongak made their felony first appearance in Magistrate Judge Robert D. Lewis’ courtroom in the Nome Courthouse.

According to a Alaska State Trooper news release, the Alaska State Trooper Western Alcohol and Narcotics Team (WAANT) along with a WAANT Task Force Officer and K9 Bolt conducted an investigation that resulted in the arrest of an Anchorage woman who was about to transport the drugs to Nome. Eight ounces of heroin and one ounce of crystal methamphetamine were seized in Anchorage.

Nome WAANT with the assistance of Nome Alaska State Trooper Patrol and the Nome Police Department with K9 Rex, executed search warrants at locations suspected to be involved in the distribution of heroin in Nome. Street value in Nome is estimated at $205,000.

Nome WAANT conducted lengthy investigations that resulted in the arrest of Benjamin Milton, 34, and Rayne Aukongak, 29, on January 12. They were arrested on several counts of distribution and possession of heroin. They were both remanded to Anvil Mountain Correctional Center in Nome for Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance.

Benjamin Lee Milton is charged with four counts of drug related charges, including misconduct involving a controlled substance, a class B felony, misconduct involving a controlled substance in the third degree, a class C felony, plus two counts of possession of a controlled substance. The felony drug counts cite possession with the intent to manufacture or delivery more than one grams of the drug heroin. The charges were filed on January 12, 2017.

A public defender will be appointed to represent Milton. Magistrate Judge Lewis explained that no plea would be accepted during the first court appearance, and a preliminary hearing would be set. Bail was recommended by the state at $29,000. Milton has ten prior convictions, including two felonies. He is currently on bail release for felony assault, of which his $5,000 bail is subject to forfeiture.

Judge Lewis set the bail at $20,000 and required a third-party custodian for Milton.

Rayne Aukongak is charged with eight counts of drug related charges, including three counts of misconduct involving a controlled substance in the third degree, class C felonies, plus three counts of possession of a controlled substance, class A misdemeanors. For two of the eight counts, Magistrate Lewis stated that probable cause could not be found.

The felony drug counts cite possession with the intent to manufacture or delivery the prescription drug oxycodone, charged on August 24, 2016 as well as possession with intent to manufacture or deliver the drug heroin, charged on September 7 and again on September 8, 2016.

A public defender will be appointed to represent Aukongak. Aukongak has a prior felony conviction from November 2015 relating to heroin sales. Taking into account prior convictions, Magistrate Lewis set bail at $20,000 and required a third-party custodian for Aukongak.

Milton and Aukongak both have preliminary hearings set for Monday, January 23 in the Nome, regarding charges involving heroin and opioids.