Troopers release names of crash victims

The Alaska State Troopers released the names of the ten victims who were on the Bering Air flight from Unalakleet to Nome.

The Alaska State Troopers, NTSB, and Alaska National Guard aircraft and personnel conducted recovery efforts today, Saturday, at the site of the Bering Air plane crash. Two HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopters, a Nome-based UH-60L Black Hawk, an HC -130J Combat King II and a team of pararescuemen worked to recover the victims.

The bodies have been recovered and brought to Nome where they were positively identified by Alaska State Troopers. The bodies will now be transported to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Anchorage for autopsies. Next of kin has been notified.

The names of the crash victims are:

34-year-old Chad Antill of Nome (pilot)

52-year-old Liane Ryan of Wasilla

58-year-old Donnell Erickson of Nome

30-year-old Andrew Gonzalez of Wasilla

41-year-old Kameron Hartvigson of Anchorage

46-year-old Rhone Baumgartner of Anchorage

52-year-old Jadee Moncur of Eagle River

45-year-old Ian Hofmann of Anchorage

34-year-old Talaluk Katchatag of Unalakleet

48-year-old Carol Mooers of Unalakleet

We offer our sincere condolences to the families.