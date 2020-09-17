Three file for candidacy for mayor of Nome

By 5 o’clock on Tuesday afternoon, City Hall had received only a scant slate of declarations of candidacies for the upcoming municipal elections on October 6.

The only contested race is for Mayor of Nome. Declared candidates are John Handeland, interim mayor, and challengers Colleen Deighton and Ken Hughes. The elected mayor will serve for one year to fulfill the remainder of the term that began in 2019 with Richard Beneville, who passed away earlier this year.

Council Seat A, a three-year seat, is currently occupied by Adam Martinson. Martinson declared his candidacy and is running unopposed for a second term.

Councilman Doug Johnson is the incumbent for Seat B, also a three-year term. He also runs unopposed for a second term on the Nome Common Council.

Utility Board Seat B, occupied by Derk McLarty, is up for election and McLary is the sole candidate, running for another two years on the board. Utility Board Seat E, a three-year term, is occupied by Carl Emmons, running unchallenged for re-election.

School Board Seat B, a three-year seat, sees a change. Incumbent Brandy Arrington didn’t file for re-election and the sole candidate is Jill Peters.