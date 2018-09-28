In their own words: School board candidate Gloria Karmun

School board seat D

Challenger Gloria Karmun

NN: What are your qualifications and why do you want to run for school board?

Gloria Karmun: I respect the voter’s right to select the qualified candidate of their choice. I have 15 years school board experience and have the willingness and desire to serve if elected.

NN: Describe your experience with education in Nome and highlight the changes you’d like to see in the Nome School District.

Gloria Karmun: I attended and am a proud graduate of Nome Public Schools; I have two children enrolled with NPS. Changes, when necessary should be made in the best interest of the students and staff of NPS. Seeking input from others is an important role in my decision-making process, and I will strive to work in harmony with the NPS board and administration to make best practice decisions on behalf of the community as a whole.

NN: The state budget continues to contract. How do you propose the school district prepares for decreasing budget realities as costs rise?

Gloria Karmun: Living within our means without affecting the educational needs of our students; students must come first and foremost in our decision making! Seeking other funding sources, being creative and investing in our children is a priority; working together with everyone involved will allow us to live within our means and to be creative!

NN: With rising health care costs for Nome Public School employees, how do you propose to remedy the heath care situation for teachers to they don’t leave Nome?

Gloria Karmun: Health care costs are a reality we live with in this day and age. Networking district wide to come up with a plan that we can all take ownership of will only work if we come up with a unified plan to keep our teachers in Nome. I certainly sympathize with the situation and hope the district as a whole can remedy the plan working together with the community and staff.