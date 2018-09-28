In their own words: NSEDC Nome candidate John Bahnke Jr.

Challenger John Bahnke Jr.

NN: Please outline why you want to run for the Nome seat on the NSEDC board.

John Bahnke Jr.: A chance to serve the people of Nome and the region.

NN: Describe your experience in fisheries in Norton Sound and highlight what changes you would like to see at NSEDC.

John Bahnke Jr.: Have been commercial and subsistence fishing for over 50 years from Unalakleet to Teller Do not believe that NSEDC needs any great changes.

NN: What do you identify as the most pressing issues for NSEDC and how do you propose to solve them?

John Bahnke Jr.: NSEDC is a well-run entity. Do not see them as having pressing issues. Closer communication with the other members of the board is a big plus for everyone.

Other member communities electing NSEDC board members and their candidates are:

Elim: Oscar Takak, Charlie Saccheus

St. Michael: Milton Cheemuk

Savoonga: Truman Kava, Preston Rookok