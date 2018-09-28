In their own words: NSEDC Nome candidate Adem Boeckmann

NSEDC Nome seat

Challenger Adem Boeckmann

NN: Please outline why you want to run for the Nome seat on the NSEDC board.

Adem Boeckmann: Because I am a fisherman, a subsistence fisherman and a commercial fisherman, NSEDC has benefited me greatly, in all aspects of my subsistence activities and occupation. My interest in running for the board is to lend my vision and knowledge of the fisheries in Norton Sound to NSEDC, and further impact the region and residents in Nome.

NN: Describe your experience in fisheries in Norton Sound and highlight what changes you would like to see at NSEDC.

Adem Boeckmann: I am a lifelong subsistence fisherman and began fishing commercially in 1992. I have fished herring, salmon, crab, halibut and cod. Fishing is my livelihood, it is my lifestyle, and it is not a hobby for me. Fishing is something that I rely on to earn an income, to support my family and me. I have served on the Northern Norton Sound Advisory Committee for over 20 years and have advocated for changes that benefit both subsistence and commercial fishing interests.

I have invested heavily in the Norton Sound Red King Crab fishery, and have seen fluctuations in stocks that affect the overall health of the fishery. I would encourage NSEDC to implement a plan to further study the biomass and find other resources to offset declines in Total Allowable Catch (TAC).

I fish for NSEDC in the local halibut fishery. I will advocate for fair pricing, and reduction of bycatch in the distant fisheries, to help restore the fishery to levels previously allocated. On any given day you can find me stopping by one or more of the NSEDC departments, to visit and catch up on NSEDC successes and share concerns. I do this because I have vested interest in many of the programs and services NSEDC provides for our community and region. The Norton Sound Fisheries Research and Development in particular is an interest to me, this department heads up salmon enhancement for the Pilgrim River red salmon run, the Snake and Nome Rivers for chums and silver salmon, protecting and enhancing subsistence fisheries is always a concern for me. I would like to see increased harvests in both the subsistence and commercial salmon fishery.

NSEDC’s Community Benefits Department has and will continue to be a driver in survivability of our communities; I would like to see the benefits of bulk fuel purchases at the pump.

NN: What do you identify as the most pressing issues for NSEDC and how do you propose to solve them?

Adem Boeckmann: 1) Recent changes in weather patterns have brought other species of fish to Norton Sound. I have fished the waters of Norton Sound for over 25 years. I am seeing changes in abundance of Pacific Cod, Alaskan Pollock, and Yellow Fin Sole, I would strongly advocate for protection of our waters from trawl fleets. I am for protecting against industrial fishing to protect the marine mammals, subsistence lifestyle and the small boat fisheries.

2) A lack of marketable resources in depressed areas. Resources of abundance bring revenue to the region, and provide jobs for local fishermen, processors, plant workers, tender captains and deckhands. Salmon, crab, halibut, herring, and small bait fishers enjoy participation in each of these fisheries. Other locations in our region away from these resources, still suffer from a lack of jobs, and renewable resource development. I would advocate and push for resource development that will impact the region. Villages of Brevig Mission and Teller are in a location where herring migrate through. The Norton Sound Red King crab fishery and halibut fishery uses nearly 100 tons of bait each year. The herring at Port Clarence is a great resource for bait for the halibut and crab fishery that is not being utilized. Fishery resources create jobs, help local businesses and help people enjoy subsistence activities that require consumables, like gas and oil.

3) Norton Sound Seafood Products staff is experienced at their work. They work long hours over the summer to give fishermen a place to market their product. Processors are required and flown in from surrounding villages. Seasonal housing is an issue and a much needed service in Nome and Unalakleet. I would propose seasonal housing units for housing shortages.