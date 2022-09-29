In their own words: Municipal candidates speak their mind

Next week on Tuesday, Oct. 4, voters are asked to the municipal ballot box to vote on two Nome Common Council seats, two NJUS board seats, two School Board seats and the Nome representative on the NSEDC board of directors. Registered voters must reside in Nome to cast their vote for municipal office candidates, but residents living in Nome and the outskirts of Nome are eligible to vote for the NSEDC representative. In order to give voters a better understanding on where candidates stand, we asked the same questions per office to each candidate. New in this year’s questionnaire are questions asked by Nome-Beltz High School students in Mr. Hoyt’s government class. The Nome Nugget reached out to NBHS to include young peoples’ perspectives in questions asked of municipal candidates.

After 17 years on the Nome Common Council, Jerald Brown has decided to not run for office again. Cameron Piscoya and Derek McLarty are candidates for this three-year term seat E. Councilmember Mark Johnson remains unchallenged as he runs for Seat F on the Council again. Running uncontested for two NJUS board seats B and D, are incumbents Derek McLarty and Larry Pederson, respectively. At the Nome Public School board, two seats are up for election. Incumbent Darlene Trigg has no challenger for the three-year term seat A. Longtime board member Dr. Barb Amarok is not running and the sole candidate for seat E is Marjorie Tahbone.

Also up for election is the Nome seat on the NSEDC board of directors. Incumbent JT Sherman is challenged by Derek McLarty for this four-year seat.

Council Seat E

Three-year seat

Candidate: Derek McLarty

Nome Nugget: Could you please state your motivation to run for Nome Common Council? What qualifications, skills and strengths would you bring to Council Chambers?

Derek McLarty: My motivation to run for this Council seat is driven by my desire to serve the great people of Nome. In conjunction to this Council seat I am also running for the NSEDC Board. With the ability of NSEDC to bring financial solutions to city problems, I would like to be that conduit. Nome needs creative new ways to address: housing, Front Street and an imminent Arctic Port combined with all that comes with it. Given the opportunity, those issues will be my focus.

NN: What are the most pressing issues facing the City of Nome and how do you propose to solve them?

D. McLarty: The cost to live in Nome is becoming ridiculous. It is negatively affecting all areas that are vital to our way of life and our happiness. Nome needs to answer a crucial question. What direction do we want to go as a community and as a city government? We can share the high cost of living through growth or try to hold the cost of living where it is through fiscal tightening and other creative funding opportunities. Now is the time to voice your opinion on the direction we are going. Now is the time for input on the port expansion and what that means to our community. The city needs to open up the meetings involving the port expansion to more entities and local governments. The port is going to affect us all, we should all be allowed to participate.

NN: In your opinion, what should the City of Nome’s state and federal legislative priorities be?

D. McLarty: Aside from the obvious focus currently on the port and potentially on teacher housing, I believe legislation for the creation of recreation in and around Nome is an important life enrichment goal. I would love to see the zoned recreation land at the east end of town turned into walking trails and host a dog park. Any opportunities to upgrade and advance our water and sewer system would be a great step forward for Nome. I also feel that historic preservation could use some limelight.

NN: What is your long-term vision for Nome (10-20 years) and what measures would you propose to achieve the vision?

D. McLarty: I will focus on the city for this question. Looking forward, I would like to see the City of Nome reel in its reach into private sector industries. In specific, I would like to see the City get out of trucking and real estate. That should be contracted out like most other city needs are. I would push to sell off city owned properties that are not revenue streams. I would create as many incentive programs as it takes to see growth in private industry. The pie in the sky would be a Nome that is economically self-sufficient. (I am very thankful for state and fed monies but it would be nice not to need them)

NN: How do you believe the Port of Nome expansion is going to affect Nome? As a councilmember, how would you propose to manage the growth that comes with the expansion?

D. McLarty: This is a trick question. The growth that comes with the construction of the port or the sustained growth because of the port? The latter is an assumption. The boom during the construction of the port is an opportunity in the form of a problem. If we can fix the problem, then there are tremendous opportunities. Housing, food, recreation, restaurants, fuel, commerce in general. All these things will be strained with a large influx of people. If Nome and its businesses can keep up with the demand, then there is a huge opportunity to thrive. As a council member I could press for fiscal conservatism and advocate for the city to bank its profit for times of famine. I also would/am a huge advocate for new business formation and growth in the trades industry. Find the need, and you find the money.

The following are questions from Nome-Beltz High School students:

How can tribes and the City partner more effectively?

D. McLarty: I think this question boils right down to communication. Tribes and municipal government commonly have different opportunities and goals. With better communication and common goals I think there would be a much more natural partnership.

How can we make Nome a better place to be?

D. McLarty: I would love to see a park at the east end of town with trails and a dog park. I think walking/biking trails around Nome in general would be very helpful. Any outside recreation opportunities would a big boost.

How do you plan for the future of Nome's safety?

D. McLarty: Nome is a very resilient place. In regard to physical safety, I would say NPD is heading in a better direction than historically. I think a few CSO’s assigned specifically to Front Street to help push back against the open lawlessness would help. It might be helpful to allocate a location that has benches, a roof, some garbage cans, to help centralize a communal area.

Council Seat E

Three-year seat

Candidate: Cameron Piscoya

Nome Nugget: Could you please state your motivation to run for Nome Common Council? What qualifications, skills and strengths would you bring to Council Chambers?

Cameron Piscoya: My primary motivations to run for Nome Common Council are housing development and public safety. With the Port of Nome expansion, we will see an increase in people moving to Nome. The Nome Common Council needs to work with the Nome Joint Utility Services, and other partners on a plan to expand city services. The strengths I bring forth are my time commitment to the Nome Common Council, strategic thinking and the ability to actively listen and act on all information available. I also have organizational leadership experience that I’ve gained through my career path and tribal council management.



NN: What are the most pressing issues facing the City of Nome and how do you propose to solve them?

C. Piscoya: The most pressing issue facing the City of Nome is the Port of Nome and the effect it has on the city and the lack of current infrastructure and housing to supporting the existing population. We must plan now to consider how to manage the population growth. We must value and acknowledge how the community partners play in our City operations and plan to engage all Business, Corporate, Local, Tribal, State, and Federal partners in the future planning for Nome’s growth.



NN: In your opinion, what should the City of Nome’s state and federal legislative priorities be?

C. Piscoya: Housing development, Water and Sewer Infrastructure expansion, and Public Safety, particularly as it relates to Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault.



NN: What is your long-term vision for Nome (10-20 years) and what measures would you propose to achieve the vision?

C. Piscoya: The vision I have for the city in the next 10-20 years is for individuals to have the opportunity to obtain affordable housing, the city is booming in the tourism industry based on Nome's strategic location, cultural richness, and history. The City is connected and engaged to build long lasting partnerships that help sustain the growth of the City. We must build our internal organizational capacity to strengthen and build relationships with tribal, local, state and federal partners. Another vision for the City is to have a comprehensive capital improvement project budget and management of the capital improvement projects. The City can accomplish this by accountability and the capital improvement projects are reflective of the Community Plan and budgets are created that meet the goals and objectives the plan sets.



NN: How do you believe the Port of Nome expansion is going to affect Nome? As a councilmember, how would you propose to manage the growth that comes with the expansion?

C. Piscoya: The biggest impact of the Port of Nome is going to be the potential housing shortage and high rental costs. The Nome Common Council needs to work with project managers to develop temporary housing for contractors coming in. Having a capital project improvement plan would be a great start to managing the growth and maintenance of the new deep-water port. The other potential impact is the possibility for the Navy or Coast Guard to have a Forward Operating Base in town. This would create a presence in Nome from early spring to late fall. According to the Navy's Arctic Blueprint published in 2021, they are expected to build new partnerships with the State of Alaska in the Arctic. This presence “would bring Sailors, Marines, and Civilians with education, training, and equipment necessary to preserve peace and respond to crises in the region.” The Port of Nome can play an important role in the Navy’s plans.

The following are questions from Nome-Beltz High School students:



How can tribes and the City partner more effectively?

C. Piscoya: The most important way to effectively work together is by communicating. I would propose the Nome Common Council and Tribes in Nome meet at least annually to discuss how we can help the community be a better community to live in. At this point in time, there is no formal communication between Tribes and the City, as I understand it. As a tribal council member for Village of Solomon I feel uniquely situated to help facilitate this.



How can we make Nome a better place to be?

C. Piscoya: Effective planning and accountability —reating plans within each department to hold each other accountable or creating budgets that meet the goals and objectives of the City.



How do you plan for the future of Nome's safety?

C. Piscoya: Ensure public safety resources are deployed in a timely manner, ensure the City is providing culturally appropriate training, ensure the City is building relationships with the community and local partners and encourage collaboration and communication.

Thank you, Nome Nugget, for the questions and I appreciate the High School Students creating the three questions related to Tribal Partnership, safety and making Nome a better place.

Council Seat F

Three-year seat

Candidate (Incumbent)

Mark Johnson

Nome Nugget: Could you please state your motivation to run for Nome Common Council? What qualifications, skills and strengths would you bring to Council Chambers?

Mark Johnson: I think there is a lot of potential for Nome to capitalize on our strengths and to revitalize in areas that need improvement. I believe I bring a level-headed approach to City Government. Having raised a family in Nome, operated small businesses, having a strong accounting background, and using common sense goes a long way to helping to make decisions and represent all fellow residents of Nome.

NN: What are the most pressing issues facing the City of Nome and how do you propose to solve them?

M. Johnson: Rebuilding after the recent storm is on the forefront of everyone's mind and efforts. Nome's local folks did a tremendous job during and after the storm. We must utilize all sources available to repair and rebuild roads, buildings, elevate the seawall, assist folks where we can with subsistence camps damaged and lost.

After these clean-up and rebuilding efforts, we must again focus on revitalizing front street to make a more safe and welcoming area especially for our own residents and also for visitors. We do not want our downtown area to get to the stage that it is currently at. We should be encouraging further incentives for local business investment to provide goods and services. We want to welcome our visitors from our region that come to Nome for medical, to shop, and to relax as our local region is what supports Nome as well as Nome supports our local region. But everyone wants this to be a safe environment for those visiting and residents of Nome alike. I have advocated and will continue to advocate for the City of Nome to add back local Community Service officers who help to provide a safe town. We need to implement Community Policing to promote a safe environment instead of reactionary Policing.

NN: In your opinion, what should the City of Nome’s state and federal legislative priorities be?

M. Johnson: A lot of focus is on the development of the Port, which I support as it will be good for the economy of Nome. However, in order for positive development to happen, we should also lobby our state and federal legislative bodies for funding and low interest loans for private housing development and private business economic development and revitalization projects, substantial improvement of our local roads, increasing steady funding for our local schools, and to provide funding for community wellness development especially for kids, like improvements to the rec center, more outdoor basketball and recreational areas, a new outdoor facility housing an ice rink.

NN: What is your long-term vision for Nome (10-20 years) and what measures would you propose to achieve the vision?

M. Johnson: I would envision Nome to be a safe and thriving small town with many small shops and restaurants, much more housing available, and improved in-town and out-of-town roads. I believe the City needs to hire an economic development specialist that works with existing staff and the local community to achieve this, while seeking federal and state economic, infrastructure and revitalization funding programs, so it does not need to come from our local taxpayer's pocketbook. With an increased tax base, the tax burden for City operations will not fall onto just our current existing residents.

NN: How do you believe the Port of Nome expansion is going to affect Nome? As a councilmember, how would you propose to manage the growth that comes with the expansion?

M. Johnson: I believe the Port of Nome expansion will help to be a catalyst to provide the means and funding for what Nome already currently needs: more housing, more recreational activities for our kids and an economic boost for existing local businesses, as well as an incentive for new local businesses to provide more goods and services. We should manage this growth working with our local tribal government agencies, existing local service organizations, and health organizations for safe development.

Nome Joint Utility Board

Seat D

Three-year term

Candidate (incumbent)

Larry Pederson

Nome Nugget: Could you please state your motivation to run again for the utility board and what your interest is to continue serving on the board?

Larry Pederson: I want to do my part to help Nome and Nome-Joint Utility implement short- and long-term strategies to make Nome an affordable place to live now and in the future.

NN: What are the most pressing issues facing NJUS and how do you propose to solve them?

L. Pederson: The high cost of energy and fluctuations in energy production. Short-term we need to continue to explore alternate forms of energy production to supplement the use of diesel fuel. Long-term we need to get away from diesel fuel entirely. Basing our power production on market prices for fuel not only makes it hard to live here, but makes it difficult to plan, bid, and perform projects needed in Nome. The future viability of Nome depends on reducing and stabilizing energy costs.

NN: Cost of energy is at the forefront of NJUS customers’ minds with high fuel prices this year. What solutions do you propose to make power generation and consumer cost of energy predictable, affordable, and sustainable?

L. Pederson: NJUS is currently investigating small scale nuclear energy production as one way to reduce and stabilize energy costs. I will be attending a tour of a small-scale nuclear facility to get more information on this technology and opportunity in early October. While there is a lot to learn about this technology, I am hopeful it is a viable solution to Nome’s long-term energy needs. This topic and idea will come with a lot of ongoing public involvement, so for those reading this please keep an eye out for meetings and get involved in the discussion.

I have also been involved through my employer and other community partners in procuring a DOE grant for construction of a small-scale geothermal plant at Pilgrim Hot Springs. Once constructed, it will not only provide local power to Pilgrim Hot Springs, but also prove whether Pilgrim Hot Springs is a viable resource for other communities in the future, including Nome.

NN: How can NJUS reduce reliance on high-cost diesel and which alternative energy generating sources (or combination of sources) would you support?

L. Pederson: Please see the comments above as questions 3 and 4 offer solutions and are also what I support. While the above is a good start, we need to keep exploring additional ways to reduce and stabilize energy production costs in our community.

NN: What should NJUS’ federal, and state legislative priorities be?

L. Pederson: NJUS needs to continue to push the federal and state governments to provide more resources for alternative energy planning and development in Nome and rural Alaska in general.

School Board Seat A

Three-year term

Candidate (Incumbent)

Darlene Trigg

Nome Nugget: Could you please state your motivation to run again for the School Board and what your interest is in continuing to be on the board?

Darlene Trigg: I have had the privilege of serving for the last four years, one year appointed then a three-year term. I feel like the work that this group of board of education members has taken on as priorities is coming to fruition and I would love to continue to see the work move forward.

NN: What are the most pressing issues facing Nome Public Schools and how do you propose to solve them?

Darlene Trigg: There are many challenges that the district is focused on. Ensuring our education system is reflective of the student population and adding local, relevant materials is very important. I also see how our state funds education as a challenge that needs work. Not knowing how you will be funded and to what level really makes it challenging for our district to plan for the future in a meaningful way.

NN: The board is tasked to adopt written goals for the school district, reflecting local needs. In your opinion, what should those goals be?

Darlene Trigg: The board has adopted a strategic plan which had local families, elders, businesses, students, teachers, and agencies in 2020 – while COVID shifted our work for a while, the goals set at the time stand. Each year the board of education comes together to identify our own goal to support – we do so as a team. While each of the board of education members brings their own experience and desires for the district we come together and find the common ground around our top priorities to move forward together.

NN: What measures/policies do you support to increase parental and community involvement in Nome’s schools?

Darlene Trigg: This is an identified priority of the district in its strategic plan. Goal three of the strategic plan speaks to positive connection to their school, their community and their culture. The education system as a whole in our state’s history has been complex and can make it very challenging for parents and community members to be engaged. I recognize making progress here can take time and must require many different types of efforts to be successful. I’m dedicated to seeing that work through.

The following questions were asked by Nome-Beltz High School students.

How would you engage with local tribes to ensure education is culturally appropriate?

Darlene Trigg: I have supported the district in building lasting partnerships with the local tribes and tribal agencies. They are critical partners in creating curriculum that is meaningful for our students. Paving a pathway for students to succeed is our whole community’s responsibility and I know making space for tribes and local tribal agencies can only make our school system stronger.

How will you help the school on the students’ behalf?

Darlene Trigg: The whole focus of public education is ensuring students have the best education they can receive. My focus for the last four years is to ensure that each school has solid plans to help young folks feel good about who they are and that their identity is reflected in the classrooms. A core principle of my service has been on ensuring that children have an environment that supports their growth in what they feel is important. When a child is asked the question of what does success look like, I hope that they call pull from their lives and what is relevant to them vs. what today’s society says is success.

How would you plan to make the schools more inclusive?

Darlene Trigg: I have been supportive of the equity framework that the district has adopted. I also serve on the board’s policy committee and have focused my time in the last several years in making sure our districts policies are inclusive and have an equity lens. My life’s work has been focused on trying to create spaces where folks can tell their truth, focus on healing and finding the connective tissue that we have together. Even when conversations are hard and you humbly engage, you can find questions that you can ask of others to make those connections stronger.

NSEDC

Nome Representative

Incumbent JT Sherman

Nome Nugget: What is your motivation and your interest to run for NSEDC board of directors?

JT Sherman: My interest to run is to help our member communities, fisheries and economic development.

NN: As a Nome representative what are your priorities to bring to NSEDC’s 15-member board?

JT Sherman: My priority is to support our local and regionwide fishermen and our children that attend college. I would like to see more jobs open for our children attending colleges.

NN: NSEDC provides education, employment, training and financial assistance to member communities. Which of those contributions are in your opinion most important and as a board director how do you propose to strengthen them?

JT Sherman: I think education is the most important. Helping our young people in attending school and creating jobs for them to come home to.

NN: The Bering Sea experiences a system-wide shift due to warming waters and climate change. How do you propose NSEDC should prepare for a future that sees fisheries shifting north and species such as red king crab, salmon, cod and pollock undergoing drastic changes?

JT Sherman: I would like to look into where our fish and crab are going with the warmer water temps. Creating more jobs in our region.

NN: In addition to existing programs that NSEDC runs, do you have any novel ideas or suggestions that you would like to bring to the board to improve programming or do you have ideas or suggestions on how to improve on existing programs and fishery involvements?

JT Sherman: Creating more jobs and sustainable living.

The next three questions were posed by Nome-Beltz High School students:

How do you envision NSEDC partnering with tribes for economic development in the region?

JT Sherman: We currently partner with city governments because city governments represent the whole community whereas tribes only represent their members.

How will you address food security in the region?

JT Sherman: NSEDC currently provides help to those communities in need.

In what ways do you plan to help small businesses to recover from the losses the pandemic caused?

JT Sherman: NSEDC has a small business initiative grant already to help people who want to start a business. I’m sure that this program could also be flexible to help those that were severely hurt during the Covid-19 pandemic.

NSEDC

Nome Representative

Candidate Derek McLarty

Nome Nugget: What is your motivation and your interest to run for NSEDC board of directors?

Derek McLarty: Being in Nome for nearly two decades I have had the opportunity to be a part of this great community and work directly in our fisheries. Through my time on the port and utility commissions, and my work as part of NSEDC, I have had first-hand experience with the operations and challenges of living and working in Norton Sound.

NN: As a Nome representative what are your priorities to bring to NSEDC’s 15-member board?

D. McLarty: Continued efforts in fisheries conservation and management, expansion of regional marine and transportation infrastructure, increases in local business opportunity, and general quality of life improvements for all residents, would be my top priorities.

NN: NSEDC provides education, employment, training and financial assistance to member communities. Which of those contributions are in your opinion most important and as a board director how do you propose to strengthen them?

D. McLarty: The programs provided by NSEDC work hand in hand with each other to provide opportunities to the residents in our region. Through education and training they offer more capable employees locally, not just for NSEDC, but for other entities and partners within our communities. That, along with the financial assistance to local governments, utilities, and entrepreneurs, NSEDC helps improve the quality of life in our region. Financial support available to programs like the Northwest Campus and NACTEC provide classes and technical training that is much needed for our students and workforce. I would work toward an increase in opportunities for local businesses and entrepreneurs through the NSEDC Small Business Initiative.

NN: The Bering Sea experiences a system-wide shift due to warming waters and climate change. How do you propose NSEDC should prepare for a future that sees fisheries shifting north and species such as red king crab, salmon, cod and pollock undergoing drastic changes?

D. McLarty: I have worked with and have a great respect for the NSEDC Fisheries Research and Development Department. I would like to see NSEDC continue and expand their work with subsistence users, local fishers, regulatory and industry partners. Continued and increased funding and staffing of local counting projects, work with NOAA and the ADF&G trawl surveys and tagging projects. Rehabilitation efforts are instrumental in making sure our fishery resources are here for generations to come.

NN: In addition to existing programs that NSEDC runs, do you have any novel ideas or suggestions that you would like to bring to the board to improve programming or do you have ideas or suggestions on how to improve on existing programs and fishery involvements?

D. McLarty: With the prospect of our deep draft port here in Nome, I would like to see more opportunities made available to local businesses and entrepreneurs to be a part of the project and its benefits. Starting with increased infrastructure and improvements for local fishers and other harbor users as well as training and educational opportunities to our residents would be one of my top priorities. In other parts of our region, I would like to work with community board members on quality-of-life improvements like utilities, employment opportunities and infrastructure advancements. I would also like to see a deeper involvement addressing our regional housing crisis and construction costs.

The following questions were asked by Nome-Beltz High School students:

How do you envision NSEDC partnering with tribes for economic development in the region?

D. McLarty: There are many opportunities to partner with local tribes. I certainly envision a partnership to help mitigate the housing crisis, for one. It is going to take a group effort and I would like to see NSEDC financially support its member communities in tackling this problem. Economic Development requires people. People require housing.

How will you address food security in the region?

D. McLarty: By standing up for subsistence users and not being submissive to big business fisheries. Demand exploration into bycatch reduction. Furthermore, I would develop a program similar to the energy subsidy program but for a local share of the commercial salmon purchased by Norton Sound Seafood Products. NSEDC could help fill freezers on the years that subsistence fishing was limited or shut down.

In what ways do you plan to help small businesses to recover from the loses the pandemic caused?

D. McLarty: Partner with the City to develop NSEDC-funded programs to reduce the financial stress on businesses would be the near-term goal. The Small Business Initiative grant program is an underfunded program that could greatly help the community build small business opportunities in Nome, and the surrounding region.