Suspect held on $250,000 bail in police stabbing

A Nome policeman answered a domestic violence call in the 500 block of East Third Avenue around 11 p.m. on July 11 and came out of the residence with a knife wound to his left side.

A suspect, Frank R. Johnson, 38, is facing three felony charges in the case—Attempted Murder First Degree, an A Felony, and felony charges B and C levels, Assault Second Degree and Assault Third Degree, according to court records.

On Monday, Johnson remained in Anvil Mountain Correctional Center under $250,000 bail. The court has appointed an attorney to represent him. He faces a fourth charge on resisting arrest.

Nome Police Dept. Officer Casey Johnson went to the hospital where he was treated and released.

A moment after NPD received a call from neighbors reporting a loud ruckus ongoing at the residence of Daisy Henry, Officer Casey Johnson pulled up at the address and entered the apartment. Johnson observed the suspect, Frank R. Johnson, standing at an east-facing window with his hands obscured with a curtain. Thinking that Johnson was trying to flee through the window,

Officer Johnson contacted Johnson and directed him to place his hands behind him.

“Upon contact, the defendant turned, wielding a kitchen knife and stabbed Officer Johnson in the left side, just under his armpit, causing a laceration,” the report filed in court said. “Later observations revealed that the defendant struck Officer Johnson with enough force to penetrate the officer’s uniform top, undershirt and bend the knife’s blade from its handle,” the affidavit signed by NPD Sgt. Preston Stotts continued.

Johnson resisted arrest. Officer Johnson tried to restrain Johnson and called for emergency reinforcement. Officer Johnson took the suspect to the ground. Johnson refused to drop the knife. However, Officer Johnson was able to control Johnson’s hand that held the knife, fearing further injury from the knife, according to investigation by Sgt. Stotts and Officer Johnson.

Stotts arrived and assisted Johnson in forcefully restraining Frank R. Johnson and putting handcuffs on him, according to court records.

The court has set Johnson’s next court appearance for July 20 at 1:30 p.m.

A jury convicted Johnson of manslaughter in 2005 concerning the death of his infant daughter in 2003. That trial took place in Unalakleet where Johnson resided with Heather Takak. Originally charged on murder, Johnson was convicted on manslaughter after the jury deliberated on whether the baby’s immediate cause of death resulted from starvation or an assault by its mother, Heather Takak.