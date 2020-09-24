Still no sign of Florence Okpealuk

In a joint press release from the Nome Police Department, the FBI and the Alaska State Troopers, the agencies outlined the steps taken to search for Florence Okpealuk, who was last seen in the early morning hours on August 30 at West Beach.

Okpealuk is still missing and, according to NPD Chief Mike Heintzelman, the search is ongoing.

In summary, the agencies have conducted about 100 interviews with family, friends and community members. They have reviewed closed circuit television footage of more than 12 locations in a radius of several miles from where Okpealuk was last seen. Law enforcement officials checked travel records and concluded that there was no indication that she traveled outside of Nome.

The six FBI officers who assisted NPD here in Nome last week are back in Anchorage and from there help NPD by analyzing cell service records and by providing other technical analysis.

According to Chief Heintzelman, Nome Volunteer Fire Department SAR volunteers and private groups continue the search.

Assisting NPD in the investigation are FBI Anchorage Field office, Alaska State Troopers, NVFD SaR and the U.S. Coast Guard.

NPD encourages the public to call NPD at (907) 443-5262 with any information concerning Okpealuk’s disappearance. Callers can remain anonymous.