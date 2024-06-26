Stebbins school is burning

A fire that started around 6 p.m. at the shop of the Tukurngailnguq School in Stebbins spread to the main building, the school's principal Robert Cooper confirmed on Wednesday, June 26.

He said the school's shop burned and the fire jumped to the school's main building. He said adjacent buildings such as the garage and a six-plex teacher housing could be in danger as Stebbins has no capability to fight largescale fires.

Cooper reported that a contingent of the Nome Volunteer Fire Department just had arrived in Stebbins around 9 p.m. to assist firefighting efforts.

NVFD was alerted to the situation by retired NVFD volunteer Wes Perkins who was contacted by a Bering Strait School District employee.

NVFD sent a plane with firefighters and equipment, waiting for a second plane to transport more firefighters to Stebbins.

At this point no injuries were reported.

This is a developing story.