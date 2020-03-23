State and City enact quarantine mandates

The Govenor has declared an order for self quarantine:

Health Mandate 10.1 – International and Interstate Travel – Order for Self-Quarantine

Effective 12:01 a.m. March 25, 2020:

All people arriving in Alaska, whether resident, worker or visitor, are required to self-quarantine for 14 days and monitor for illness. Arriving residents and workers in self-quarantine, should work from home, unless you support critical infrastructure (see Attachment A).

Critical infrastructure is vital to keeping Alaska safe, and as a result businesses and employees of critical infrastructure industries must take special care to protect their staff and operations during this pandemic. If your business is included in Attachment A, and your workers must travel to enter Alaska, you must submit a plan or protocol for maintaining critical infrastructure to the Department of Commerce, Community and Economic Development by 3:00 p.m. March 24, outlining how you will avoid the spread of COVID-19 and not endanger the lives of the communities in which you operate, of others who serve as a part of that infrastructure or the ability of that critical infrastructure to function.

Pursuant to the Governor’s declaration, the State of Alaska hereby orders the following. Upon arrival in any community in Alaska from another state or nation, you must:

Proceed directly from the airport to your designated quarantine location, which is the location identified and affirmed by you on the mandatory State of Alaska Travel Declaration Form (attached).

If you are a resident, your designated quarantine location is your residence.

If you are a visitor or worker, your designated quarantine location is your hotel room or rented lodging.

Remain in your designated quarantine location for a period of 14 days, or the duration of your stay in Alaska, whichever is shorter.

You may leave your designated quarantine location only for medical emergencies or to seek medical care.

Do not visit any public spaces, including, but not limited to: pools, meetings rooms, fitness centers or restaurants.

Do not allow visitors in or out of your designated quarantine location other than a physician, healthcare provider, or individual authorized to enter the designated quarantine location by Unified Command.

Comply with all rules or protocols related to your quarantine as set forth by your hotel or rented lodging.

If you are required to self-quarantine and there are other individuals in your residence, hotel room, or rented lodging, you are required to comply with social distancing guidelines.

This mandate supersedes any local government travel restrictions.

The failure to follow this order is punishable by a fine of up to $25,000, or imprisonment of not more than one year, or both pursuant to Alaska Statute 12.55.035 and Alaska Statute 12.55.135