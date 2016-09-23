Staff readies to open Richard Foster Building next month

The Nome Museum and Library Commission has undertaken to open the Richard Foster Building with a flourish.

The facility at the end of Steadman Street contains the Kegoaya Kozga Library, the Carrie M. McLain Memorial Museum and the Katirvik Cultural Center. An invitation-only, adult affair is set for Friday, October 28, followed by an open house and ribbon cutting on Oct. 29.

The Oct. 29 open house will welcome kids and families, feature door prizes, Eskimo dancing, music by Bering Land Bridge Toll Booth, refreshments, as well as tours and show-and-tell.

The library will have a “closed” sign for the week before the opening, according to Marguerite LaRiviere, director.

“We’re going to get it spiffed up and give it a special look,” LaRiviere said, adding that there would be a special children’s program.

Commissioners came up with many potential plans to make the opening a wild success—maybe door prizes, an information scavenger hunt, t-shirts.

The opening of the Richard Foster Building is the beginning of a dynamic display of historical, cultural and literary items in the museum, library and cultural center.

Next year the museum will feature interactive displays from 19 Bering Strait communities, according to Amy Phillips-Chan, museum director. The displays would feature touch screens on which to view new and old short films and photographs concerning each community, beginning with Solomon.

Rep. Neal Foster and his aunt Iris Foster brought donations of keepsakes and mementos of Rep. Richard Foster, which will go on display Oct. 29.

The Sept. 14 meeting began with new Commissioner Kitty Scott taking the oath, after having been appointed to the panel by Mayor Richard Beneville and Nome Common Council earlier this month. Scott took a seat left vacant with the resignation of Sue Steinacher.