Special Operations colonel holds presentation on Arctic exercises

Last week’s Strait Science presentation, a series of lectures presented by Northwest Campus and Alaska Sea Grant to promote understanding between citizens of the Bering Strait region and the researchers who frequent the Seward Peninsula, was a rare opportunity to hear directly from the Department of Defense’s special operation command, shedding light on some of their Arctic operations. Colonel Patrick Collins of United States Special Operations Command North, or SOCNORTH, presented on Operation Polar Dagger, a training exercise held several locations in the Bering Sea and explain the DoD’s perspective and goals for protecting the Arctic.

The DoD splits the world into six geographical segments, and each area has a “theater special operations command” which are headquarters in different regions under Special Operations Command, Collins explained. SOCNORTH, which covers the land, air and sea around North America, is a relatively new division, established in 2013 with the goal of “generating options in support of counter terrorism and counternarcotics,” Collins explained.

Since SOCNORTH first began, their goal has changed to “generate effects below the level of conflict,” which is essentially observing competitors and being prepared to quickly respond, posturing and projecting strength.

“If you look at special operations through our history, we’ve always sort of been whatever it is our nation needed us to be,” Collins said.

Right now the nation needs them in the Arctic. Up until 2020 SOCNORTH and Special Operations in general was hyper focused on counter terrorism, but in the past five years they’ve realized how important the Arctic is, Collins said. They’re now working to ensure they can deploy to the Arctic rapidly and thrive in harsh conditions. This means working on training exercises in the region so the challenges are fully understood, but it also requires good relationships with communities and tribes in the areas they’re practicing in.

“We have to be able to cooperate, not only on the military side, but also with our federal, local law enforcement partners, like you all, and Alaska Native Tribes,” Collins said.

The Bering Strait is considered a “maritime choke point,” or congested area that sees a lot of shipping between U.S. and foreign vessels. With the sea ice reducing year after year, this opens the area up to more traffic, increasing the risk of accidents or miscalculation, Collins said. Then, frankly he said, “Who I’m talking about is Russia.”

Since 2005 the Russian’s have built their Arctic capabilities to the point where they can put U.S., Canadian, and Norwegian territory at risk, the Colonel said. Even with the Russian’s fighting a war in Ukraine, they still have forces intact in the Arctic. And this summer the Bering Sea saw increased traffic from vessels that came from China, who are declaring themselves a “near Arctic nation.”

“You can see how important this region is to our adversaries,” Collins said.

In 2024 the Department of Defense published an updated Arctic Strategy which outlined “3 E’s”: enhancing, engaging and exercising.

“When you see us up there for exercises and for Polar Dagger, part of what we’re trying to make sure we’re doing, on top of building our own capability, is make sure we’re demonstrating to our adversary those capabilities and our ability to hold those areas and keep them safe,” Collins said.

Posturing occurred this summer as part of Operation Polar Dagger. In late July Nomeites noticed Blackhawk helicopters flying overhead and a Navy SEALS team was deployed on St. Lawrence Island, which worked with the local community to support their movement around the island.

There was also presence on Little Diomede and the vessel USS John Canley sat off the coastline of Nome, aiding in operations.

He also alluded to prior exercises held on St. Lawrence Island just as ex-typhoon Merbok hit the region.

“We do that in order to learn the different lessons from you all in how to become as much of an expert we can in that area, fully realizing that not having a persistent presence up there is really to our detriment,” Collins said.

In addition to Polar Dagger, SOCNORTH also participates in Arctic Edge, a joint field training exercise involving extreme cold weather and high latitude environment training.

When asked later if there are plans to bring a permanent or semi-permanent presence to the region, Collins said there was not, but it would be the best way to get a deep understanding of the region, especially in the “austere and extreme weather conditions.”

For understanding weather, SOCNORTH “relies heavily” on the Alaska National Guard, in addition to the National Weather Service.

SOCNORTH also coordinates with tribes to make sure they don’t overlap with marine mammal hunting seasons and that the areas they’re traveling to aren’t sacred sites or protected land.

Tribes were briefed on the activities but as far as Nome’s local government knew there was no communication from the DoD, which left many observing the flyovers unsure of what was happening.

Collins was asked if SOCNORTH plans to give notice to Nome next time they deploy for Polar Dagger, he said they try to provide a heads up to the community, but the way the exercise is designed they have to learn to deploy rapidly with little to no notice.

“Sometimes it may be a little delayed in that you may hear helicopters before the public service announcement comes out,” Collins said. “But you know we try our best, realizing that we’re not perfect.”

Collins confirmed Polar Dagger will be returning to the region this summer, for its fourth year. Though he isn’t sure when exactly, it will likely be around the same time as last year.

“We want to be visible again,” Collins said. “A huge part of this is deterrence posture, and again, showing that we’re there.”