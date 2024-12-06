Shaktoolik man charged with cyberstalking, sexual exploitation of minors

A federal grand jury in Alaska returned an indictment charging Matthew Jackson, 22, of Shaktoolik with cyberstalking adults and children and sexually exploiting children to produce and possess child pornography.

According to the indictment, Jackson stands accused of cyberstalking one adult and two minor victims with the intent to injure, harass and cause substantial emotional distress to the victims. Jackson also allegedly sexually exploited three minors. The indictment charges that he cyberstalked two of these minors in order to produce child sexual abuse material.

Jackson is charged with three counts of cyber stalking with an enhanced penalty allegation, three counts of sexual exploitation of a child for production of child pornography and one count of sexual exploitation of a child for possession of child pornography.

The alleged crimes took place between December 2021 and July 2023.

The indictment alleges that on Aug. 1, 2023, Jackson knowingly possessed material that contained child sexual abuse.

Jackson was arrested on Nov. 26 in Shaktoolik and is currently detained in the Fairbanks Correctional Center.

Jackson had his initial court appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Scott A. Oravec of the U.S. District Court for the District of Alaska on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

He entered a ‘not guilty’ plea and is detained pending trial, according to a FBI spokesperson.

If convicted, he faces between 15 years to life in prison.

The FBI Anchorage Field Office, with assistance from the Alaska State Troopers, is investigating the case. If anyone has information concerning Jackson’s alleged actions or may have encountered someone in person or online using the name Matthew Jackson or Matt Jackson, please contact the FBI Anchorage Field Office at (907) 276-4441 or anonymously at tips.fbi.gov.

While the federal charges focus on the cyber-aspect of the alleged crimes, the State of Alaska pressed eleven counts in November 2023 against Jackson for related crimes. The state brought three charges of coercion, fear of exposure of secret, one charge of possessing child pornography and one charge of misconduct involving a controlled substance.

The charges stem from events that occurred in Shaktoolik between Sept. 2022 and August 2023.

Court documents allege that Jackson coerced four women —two were younger than 18 —to make nude photos, give them to him. He then threatened to make the images public if the women would not have sex with him. The charges pressed are Class C felonies.

A fourth charge alleges that Jackson was in possession of child pornography, also a Class C felony.

The fifth charge alleges that Jackson sold a controlled substance to one of the victims, a Class B felony.

Jackson was out on $10,000 bail when he in March violated his conditions of release and contacted two of his victims.

The next court hearing in the state’s case is scheduled for Dec. 31, 2024.