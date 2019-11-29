Searchers find body of missing boater

Volunteer searchers found the remains of missing Jimmy Kiyutelluk of Brevig Mission on Saturday, Nov. 23.

Kiyutelluk was attempting to cross from Teller point to Brevig Mission in a 12-foot Lund boat on Nov. 12. The boat’s motor stalled and another man who was also in the boat jumped out and swam to shore, advising Kiyutelluk to do the same. He did not but remained in the boat as it drifted toward Pt. Clarence.

Strong winds made boating dangerous so searchers combed the beaches on foot and by four-wheeler. The Coast Guard sent a C130 from Kodiak and that aircraft was relieved by a Blackhawk helicopter. The Alaska State Troopers authorized an SAR operation. The Troopers called off the search on Saturday, Nov. 16. Volunteers from Teller, Brevig Mission, Wales and Shishmaref continued to search and found him.