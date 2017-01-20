Search finds Nome woman dead in Anchorage

The Anchorage Police Dept. has released the identity of a body found in Anchorage as the remains of Martina Painter, 25, who grew up in Nome.

APD has not released the cause of death, pending the return of toxicology analysis, which could take weeks, according to the department.

Painter, who had been employed at Norton Sound Health Corp. and most recently in Nome at Polaris Bar as a bartender. She had moved to Anchorage about half a year ago.

Painter had gone out with a friend Wednesday evening, Jan. 11, driving her dark blue Dodge Dart. Police detectives began a search when a family member reported late that evening that she had not returned. The next afternoon, Jan. 12, police found the car in a parking lot near University Lake Park, in the University of Alaska Anchorage neighborhood. There was only one person’s remains in the car, later identified as Martina Painter.

“She was a real sweet girl, that girl. Even when she had to ask someone to leave the bar, she had been very nice about it,” a friend said. “Watching her work put you in a good pleasant mood.” A group of friends held a candlelight memorial outside the Polaris Bar in Nome on Friday evening.

Painter graduated from Nome-Beltz Jr.-Sr. High School.

“Martina was very friendly. She was a kind person and so she had that effect on people. She came across as very open and very friendly,” Jon Berkeley, Painter’s former teacher who is now the school’s principal, told a television station. “Martina Painter was a wonderful person, she will be greatly missed. She always had a ready smile and she was very easy to talk to. This is a big loss for our community,” Berkeley continued.

She turned out for a volleyball team at Nome Rec Center. Painter performed in the King Island dance group. She liked to play hockey.

The cause of death has not been determined. However, the investigation is not currently considered a homicide investigation, according to Anchorage police.