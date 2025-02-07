Search continues for missing airplane

Search efforts continue to find the missing Bering Air Caravan with nine passengers and one pilot aboard. The plane left Unalakleet in the afternoon and did not arrive in Nome. The FAA issued a Search and Rescue Alert Notice around 3:20 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6 for Bering Air flight 445, a Cessna 208B. The flight disappeared while flying from Unalakleet Airport to Nome Airport.

On Friday morning, David Olson, director of operations at Bering Air, said in an email to the Nugget: Bering Air is working closely with the NTSB, Coast Guard and other government agencies in an active search and rescue. Our condolences go out the family and friends as the situation develops.Further statements will be released as the information becomes available."

Nome Fire Hall is again busy with volunteers. According to NVFD, all families of passengers on the missing flight have been notified. "Please keep families in your thoughts at this time," a NVFD statement says. Search efforts continue by air and land. The Coast Guard helicopter is actively canvassing the sea ice and shoreline, and the National Guard is spooling up to launch in the Blackhawk.

The FBI is assisting with technical resources and support, to include cellular analysis, Chloe Martin, a FBI spokesperson said. "The FBI is ready to augment local, state, and federal resources if the situation develops that requires additional specialized capabilities. We remain in close contact with our local, state, and federal partners."

As the day breaks in Nome, weather has cleared and visibility has improved. A DOT road crew is standing by to open the Nome-Council Highway if needed.