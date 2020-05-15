Richard Beneville

For 30 years he’s been here

A wonder to our town

He started off a pauper

But well deserves a crown



When asking about Dickey

You’ll find some common parts

You’ll hear he’s always working

And rooted in the arts



He guides the unfamiliar

Who come to visit Nome

He’ll teach them our rich history

And make them feel at home



A teacher to the public

No time to shillyshally

When history meets theatrics

You’ll meet Nome River Sally



The students that he mentored

For all the many years

Have blossomed with his guidance

And basked in all the cheers



To know him is a lesson

You’ll learn from clever wit

He sees your true potential

And makes sure you don’t quit



At Christmas time Nome glistened

As we’d migrate in the cold

To see his pageant magic

And leave with hearts of gold



The crafts he taught are plenty

Ballet to speech and plays

His raising of our spirits

Deserves the highest praise



As you close your final act now

Our home was truly blessed

To the many that you’ve mentored

You’ll always be the best



You’re sewn into our fabric

You’ve aged like brilliant wine

You’ve made us all eclectic

And that makes you divine



We toast a man for all the times

From future to ancestral

And bid to you a fond farewell

By saying “Hello Central”