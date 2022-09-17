Remnants of typhoon Merbok pummel region

The past 24 hours, fierce winds and rising seas have wreaked havoc in western Alaska. The widespread destruction includes dislodged fuel tanks, failing seawalls, houses dislodged from their foundation, whole communities flooded by the ocean. In Nome, several roads are under water, East Front Street and the Nome-Council highway is under water and littered with rocks and debris.

In the evening, NVFD responded to a fire at Bering Sea Restaurant. The whole building burned down and volunteer fire fighters put out the raging flames, while strong south winds blew black smoke over Nome. No loss of life has been reported.

As we learn more, we keep updates coming on our Nome Nugget Facebook page.