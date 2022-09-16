Region Prepares for massive fall storm

The National Weather Service warned of the strongest storm in a decade moving into the Bering Sea, issuing coastal flood warnings along the coast from Hooper Bay to the Bering Strait. Worst flooding with elevated sea levels of up to 12 feet is predicted for Golovin, Koyuk, Unalakleet and Stebbins. Nome’s sea level is predicted to rise up to 11 feet. This is a major storm, warns NWS.

The City of Nome is preparing for the storm, warning that in previous storms of this size, parts of Front St, West F St, and Belmont were flooded or otherwise impassable. Belmont Point may have to be evacuated. Residents of Belmont Point should prepare for possible evacuation.

The Rec Center will serve as the Emergency Shelter. If residents are opting to seek shelter there, remember essentials needed to remain for a day or two, including medications, baby food.

A PSA by City Clerk Bryant Hammond reads, “The storm is expected to strengthen rapidly this evening and through tomorrow, peaking sometime in early morning hours of Saturday. Storm surge and high water is expected through Sunday.”

The City of Nome is encouraging all residents to hunker down through the weekend. They ask to limit non-essential travel. Non-essential City facilities will be closed. The Library and Museum will be closed this weekend. The dump will also be closed. Free dump Saturdays will continue next week.

Along Front Street, windows and entrances to businesses, homes and the state building have been boarded up. City of Nome public works employees work on shoring up the Mini Convention Center, covering entrances with visquine and gravel to keep the expected flood waters from entering the newly renovated building.

Nome Public Schools declared a minimum day and Kawerak’s head start program are sending students home early. Northwest Campus closed at noon. NSEDC and Norton Sound Seafood Plant at the small boat harbor closed, Alaska Airlines and Bering Air canceled flights for Friday. The Arts Council canceled the Mike Stevens Harmonica events and the volleyball tournament for the weekend was canceled as well.

In Teller, half of the village's old site has evacuated.

Climate Specialist Rick Thoman said on Friday afternoon, "For Nome, the highest winds will be late this evening through noon tomorrow. Generally, 30 to 40 mph gusts 55 mph. Highest water levels will be around noon Saturday but will be within one foot of the highest something like 4 am to 6 pm Saturday. Very likely max water level will be higher than Nov 2011."





