Quintillion fiber optic cable break causes internet outage

On Saturday morning, the Quintillion subsea fiberoptic cable broke, leaving Nome and many other western and northwestern Alaska communitiesthat connects them online was severed by sea ice in the Beaufort Sea around the same location it was cleaved on June 11, 2023. As of now, repairs to the cable will not be possible until late summer 2025.

Internet users noticed the outage and via a Facebook post, Quintillion, the telecommunications company that owns the fiber optic cable network that runs from Prudhoe Bay to Nome, confirmed the break in the cable at 10:08 a.m., Saturday, January 18 .

“It appears there was a subsea fiber optic cable break near Oliktok Point, and the outage will be prolonged,” the statement read.

On Sunday, in a press release, Quintillion President Mac McHale stated that winter conditions have made it impossible to find the exact location of the break, citing sea ice and darkness. Because of the ice covering the cable, no repair ship will be able to access and reconnect the cable until ice has cleared. "The outage will be prolonged,” McHale’s statement read.

With the prospect of these communities facing over six months of internet outages, Quintillion is looking for alternate repair options, including a cable routed on land from Utqiagvik to Deadhorse to mend the network ring.

The material for the terrestrial cable solution, which Quintillion is calling a “land bridge” has already been purchased and is in located in Fairbanks.

McHale stated this fix would only be possible with substantial financial assistance from the federal government.

“To expedite a repair, we will need the full force and support of the incoming Trump Administration, including cutting federal government red tape and eliminating bureaucratic obstacles that will stand between Quintillion and system restoration.”

Nomeites have begun dusting off their Starling internet satellites, looking for an alternative to remain connected until the Quintillion cable is repaired again.