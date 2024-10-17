Port of Nome expansion project on ice as Corps cancels call for contractor bids

The proposed expansion of the port of Nome is not going forward as expected. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has canceled its solicitation of contract bids for Phase One of the project on Wednesday, Oct. 16.

Reasons given for the cancelation were that the pricing exceeds “statutory cost limitations” and that costs surpass the available funding for the project.

Asked for comment, Port Project Manager Joy Baker said the Corps had no information to share with the City of Nome, its project partner.

Spokesperson for the Corps John Budnik said on Thursday evening that statement from the Corps is forthcoming.

The Port of Nome modification project Phase One was projected to begin next summer. Work included the dismantling of the spur at the current causeway and to extend the causeway by 3,500 linear feet into the deep-water basin. Phase Two was to dredge the outer basin to minus 40-ft and Phase Three was to remove the eastern breakwater and construct a new causeway further east.

“The construction project aims to provide larger vessels improved access to Nome’s existing harbor by enlarging the outer basin and creating a new deep-water basin with a depth of minus 40 feet,” according to planning documents.

The Corps and the City signed a partnership agreement in January of this year, which pegged the costs of the entire project at $662,569 million. The federal portion of the costs were projected to be $596,312 million, and the city’s portion were a projected $66,257 million. Additional costs for the city were pegged at $244,423 million.