Home / News / Pool will open for summer season

Pool will open for summer season

Fri, 04/05/2024 - 3:46pm admin
By: 
Anna Lionas

This year the Nome Pool will stay open during the summer after being closed for its regular winter season for an retrofitting the sanitation system from saltwater back to a chlorine system that it was built for.
Lead contractor of the pool project, Bob Walker, and co-contractors will finalize commissioning the system, beginning April 13 with an expected completion date of April 20.
After this it will take at least two weeks for the lifeguards to become recertified which will determine the opening date, City Manager Glenn Steckman said in an email to the Nugget.
The project was set to be completed end of August 2023 but setbacks accessing materials stalled the process. Steckman said this overhaul will extend the pool’s life 25 to 30 years.

 

The Nome Nugget

PO Box 610
Nome, Alaska 99762
USA

Phone: (907) 443-5235
Fax: (907) 443-5112

www.nomenugget.net

External Links

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media