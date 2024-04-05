Pool will open for summer season

This year the Nome Pool will stay open during the summer after being closed for its regular winter season for an retrofitting the sanitation system from saltwater back to a chlorine system that it was built for.

Lead contractor of the pool project, Bob Walker, and co-contractors will finalize commissioning the system, beginning April 13 with an expected completion date of April 20.

After this it will take at least two weeks for the lifeguards to become recertified which will determine the opening date, City Manager Glenn Steckman said in an email to the Nugget.

The project was set to be completed end of August 2023 but setbacks accessing materials stalled the process. Steckman said this overhaul will extend the pool’s life 25 to 30 years.