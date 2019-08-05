Police, Troopers call search off, no victims

Tuesday update:

Multi-agency efforts to locate two supposedly missing people were suspended on Monday night. According to an update from Nome Police Chief Bob Estes, Alaska State Troopers received additional information late Monday night that was key to closing the case. On Tuesday morning, the Nome Police Department confirmed that the search for two teenagers, who reported to have been abducted in the immediate Nome area, has been suspended. “Through parallel investigative tracts and collaboration between NPD, the Alaska State Troopers and the FBI, it was determined the call reporting the abduction did not originate in Nome,” said a statement from NPD Chief Estes. AST continues to investigate the matter.

Estes praised the cooperative efforts of the law enforcement agencies, as well as the dedication of the U.S. Coast Guard, Nome Search and Rescue volunteers who spent countless hours searching before it was called off.

New development in the case: There is no longer an active search, there are no victims. Further details to be released on Tuesday morning.

On Monday morning the Nome Police department asked the public for assistance in locating two people: Daisy Rock, 14, and a male companion Brice, age and last name not known at this point.

Daisy, or a female who identified herself as Daisy Rock, called 911 on Sunday night. She described herself herself as being 5’4”, brown hair, wearing a purple sweater, pink sandals and pink leggings.

They’re last location in Nome may have been near Hanson’s store. The police have combed the city and outlying areas for clues on where Daisy and her companion may be. “An extensive search was conducted last night of areas in and around Nome utilizing information provided by Daisy describing her surroundings,” said a NPD press release.

Helping NPD with the search are Alaska State Troopers, Nome Search and Rescue, a U.S. Coast Guard chopper and the FBI.

Police say that a review of video recordings available from various sources provided, as well as other investigative contacts, were unable to confirm the help call request reported as an abduction.

Local search and rescue will continue to assist law enforcement in following up on any leads that may identify the location of the two individuals.

Please contact the Nome Police Department at 443-5262 if you can provide any information that might help police in further identifying Daisy and Brice, their families, or their location. Police say there was mention of a grandmother called Helen Kakoona.

This is a developing news story. We will update as soon as more information becomes available.