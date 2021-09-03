Only few candidates declare intent to run for city office, boards

By Diana Haecker

Tuesday, five o’clock, was the deadline to file for candidacy in the October municipal elections and only a few candidates decided to throw their hat in the ring. Up for election is the Mayor of Nome, a two-year term, currently filled by John Handeland. Handeland declared his candidacy, and no challenger has emerged.

For Common Council Seat C, currently held by Jennifer Reader – who is not running again—two persons filed for candidacy: Scot Henderson and Derek McLarty. Both currently sit on the Port Commission and McLarty also sits on the utility board.

Councilwoman Meghan Sigvanna Topkok is running unchallenged for Common Council seat D, a three-year term.

Also unchallenged are incumbent Patrick Knodel, running for Utility Board seat A, a two-year term, and Dave Barron, currently sitting on Utility Board seat C, a three-year term.

Three seats are up for election of school board members. Seat B is currently held by Bob Metcalf, who was appointed to fill the seat left vacant by Jill Peters until the next election. Seat B is a three-year seat, with two years still to be served on the remainder of the term. Metcalf is the only candidate running for that seat. School Board seat C incumbent Nancy Mendenhall is challenged to serve another three-year term by Paul Kosto. Incumbent for School Board seat D, Sandy Martinson, runs unchallenged for re-election.

Also, on a separate ballot will be four names to fill Nome’s seat on the Norton Sound Economic Development Corp. left vacant when the NSEDC board recently removed Adem Boeckman from the board. Candidates’ names have not been released yet as NSEDC is still conducting background checks on the candidates as well as performing drug testing.