NSHC counters monkeypox misinformation

By Peter Loewi

Despite continuing to see “a smattering of cases” across the region, as Norton Sound Health Corporation’s Medical Director Dr. Mark Peterson called it, last week’s COVID-19 tribal leaders call instead focused on countering misinformation about monkeypox.

“We want to clear up rumors about monkeypox,” said NSHC CEO Angie Gorn. Despite false information being spread on social media saying otherwise, there are no cases of the virus in the Norton Sound and Bering Strait region. The U.S. Centers for Disease and Prevention report that only two cases have been identified in Alaska, both in Anchorage.

Dr. Peterson explained that the monkeypox virus, which the World Health Organization is working to rename because of stigma and discrimination, has been around for years, but was not usually sexually transmitted. Now, due to reasons unknown, the virus is spreading, and there are around 32,000 cases in 89 countries, the vast majority in locations which have not historically reported cases. The cases are primarily in men who have sex with men or have multiple partners, but the percentage of cases in women and men who do not have sex with men is rising globally. The virus is completely different from COVID-19 and is not highly infectious. Dr. Peterson said that all NSHC medical staff are being educated about the situation. “We need to have an awareness about it,” he said.

Asked about stigma, Dr. Peterson said that it really doesn’t matter how it got to where it is now. Instead, it is here, and we need to be aware. “It’s not helpful to dwell on how or why it is passed,” he said. “Now we’re concerned it could spread further.”

He mentioned that there have been several posts on social media in the region which have played on those themes. “We’ve not seen any attacks on people based on that stigma, but it is a concern,” Peterson said.

On the COVID front, the CDC again changed their guidance on isolation and quarantine and was again the cause of much frustration due to confusion and poor messaging. If someone is positive for COVID-19, they should stay home for at least five days and wear a high-quality mask through day 10. If someone has been exposed to the virus, the CDC is now recommending that instead of quarantining, people wear a high-quality mask for 10 days and get tested on the fifth day.

However, on the same day, August 11, the Food and Drug Administration announced in a “safety communication” that people should be repeating at-home tests to lower the risk of a false negative, especially early in an infection. The FDA recommends repeat testing 48 hours after the first negative result. Any positive result should be thought of as correct.

On Monday, August 15, the United Kingdom became the first government to approve Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for the Omicron variant. The bivalent shot, half of which targets the wildtype and half of which targets the original Omicron BA.1 variant, is said to trigger a strong immune response. Omicron specific boosters, whether they be for BA.1 or the currently dominant BA.5, are expected to be available for Americans sometimes this fall.

Alaska Department of Health announced new COVID deaths, the first time in four weeks. Since the last reporting period on July 13, 21 new Alaskan deaths are being reported. Cases and hospitalizations have declined slightly, the biggest decline was in the number of non-resident cases. The Nome Census Area remains in the “High” category of community level, according to the CDC.

The week in numbers

On Tuesday, August 9, Norton Sound Health Corporation identified 17 new cases. Of these, six were in Elim, three were in Gambell, two in both Savoonga and Unalakleet, and one in each of Golovin, Nome, Shaktoolik and Teller.

Active cases were at 27, with six in both Gambell and Nome, five in Elim, four in Teller, three in Unalakleet, two in Savoonga, and one in Golovin.

On Wednesday, August 10, NSHC identified three new cases. One new cases was found in each of Gambell, Shishmaref and Teller. Active cases remained at 27, with six in Gambell, four in Nome, three each in Elim, Teller, and Unalakleet, two in Savoonga, and one in both Golovin and Shishmaref. The last time there were active cases in eight villages was late March.

Over the weekend, with testing down and cases deactivating, NSHC identified one case in each of Golovin and Nome on Friday; one case in Nome on Saturday, and four in Nome on Sunday, August 14. There were 15 active cases in the region: Eight in Nome, two in both Elim and Gambell, and one in each of Golovin, Teller and Unalakleet.

On Monday, August 15, NSHC identified seven new cases of COVID-19 in the region. Five of the cases were in Nome, and one each in Unalakleet and Gambell. As of press time on Tuesday, there were 14 active cases in the region: Eleven in Nome, and one in each of Gambell, Golovin and Unalakleet.

Since the beginning of the pandemic the United States of America has had 92,725,512 officially reported cases of COVID-19 and 1,032,215 associated deaths.

The State of Alaska has had at least 275,542 cases, 3,838 hospitalizations and 1,296 deaths. There are currently 65 people hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Nome, Norton Sound and the Bering Strait region has had at least 6,307 cases, 48 hospitalizations and six deaths.