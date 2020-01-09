Norton Sound celebrates birth of first baby in 2020

The Norton Sound region’s first baby of the year made her entrance to the world amongst her whole family.

Bella Aria Wyman was born Sunday, January 5 at 9:54 a.m. in Nome.

Earlier that morning, her parents, John and Jocelyn Wyman of Nome, brought along their two young daughters, ages 8 and 3, to the hospital. Jocelyn said it was early, and they didn’t want to disturb anyone by asking them to babysit.

As Dr. Matthew Dammeyer and Tracey Brown, RN, helped deliver the newborn, the two daughters stood by. Jocelyn said her elder daughter Aurora was very supportive, and her 3-year-old Quinn instantly fell in love.

Bella weighed 6 lbs and 10 oz and measured 19 inches in length.

Afterwards, the Wymans asked 8-year-old Aurora what she thought of the birth.

“It looks scary,” Aurora answered, according to Jocelyn. The Wyman parents told her that one day, she might give birth as well.

“No, I’m going to be single forever,” she responded.

Jocelyn said she was feeling contractions on New Year’s day, but they were just false alarms. As things worked out four days later, Bella arrived one week earlier than her due date, which still made her the first baby born at the Norton Sound Regional Hospital in 2020. She is the Wymans’ second child born in Nome, and the family was happy to remain in their hometown for the birth.

Bella’s paternal grandparents are David and Tracy Wyman of Goffstown, New Hampshire, and her maternal grandmother is the late Elena Rebadeo from Manila, Philippines.