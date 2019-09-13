Nomeites show little appetite to run for municipal office

With the annual city elections coming up on October 1, Tuesday, Sept. 10 marked the deadline to file for candidacy and the lack of interest in civic engagement spoke loud in clear as only one city office up for election produced a challenger.

The lone race to watch in this round of municipal elections is the race for the two-year Mayor of Nome office. Incumbent Richard Beneville filed his candidacy as did challenger Keith Morrison.

Council seats E and F, held by Jerald Brown and Mark Johnson, respectively, went unchallenged with the incumbents filing for re-election. Both seats hold three-year terms.

Schoolboard seats A and E, held by Darlene Trigg and Barbara Josephine Amarok, respectively, also see no challenger, with incumbents running to continue to serve on the school board. Both seats are for three-year terms.

Nome Joint Utilities board sees incumbent of Seat A, Patrik Knodel, running for re-election, unchallenged. Utility board seat D, currently held by Chuck Wheeler, most likely will be filled by write-ins as Wheeler didn’t seek re-election and nobody else filed candidacy for the seat.

The elections take place on October 1 at Old St. Joe’s Hall at Anvil City Square.