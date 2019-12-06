Nome woman killed in Palmer motel

Palmer police reports that Mingnuna Miller, 28, was found dead at the Peak Inn Motel in Palmer, on November 8. Palmer Police Chief Lance Kettering told the Nome Nugget that they received a 911 call from Martin Saccheus, 35, of Elim, stating that Miller was not breathing. Palmer police responded and found Miller’s body at the hotel. The State Medical Examiner concluded that Miller died by strangulation. Palmer police arrested Saccheus on November 30 and charged him with murder in the second degree, an unclassified felony charge. According to Chief Kettering, alcohol was a factor in the crime.

Saccheus is held at the Palmer Pre-trial facility. Charging documents were filed on Dec. 1 and a temporary order sets bail at $250,000.