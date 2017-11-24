Nome SAR retrieves motorists from Teller Highway

Nome Search and Rescue volunteers responded to a report of overdue motorists from Teller to Nome on the Nome-Teller Blodgett Highway on Saturday, November 18.

According to Alaska State Trooper Sgt. Charlie Cross, two vehicles with seven passengers, were found stuck in a snowdrift about 22 miles from Nome. Troopers received a report of overdue motorists at 5:30 p.m. and activated Nome Volunteer Fire Department and Teller SAR. They sent six snowmachiners out from Nome and four riders on snowmachines from Teller. According to Cross, the Teller searchers were soon turned around due to bad weather moving in. Nome SAR found the motorists, including three young children aged five through 10-years-old, near mile 22.

Troopers said the located victims were Michael Noyakuk, Marilyn Noyakuk, Melissa Noyakuk, Keith Noyakuk, Sheila Baker and Clara Noyakuk.

They were transported to Nome by snowmachine, but the vehicles were left behind. There were no injuries reported.

This story has been updated to reflect a correction that Blanche Okbaok was the rescue coordinator from Teller.

