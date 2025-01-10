Nome rings in 2025 with fireworks

While the ball was dropping in Times Square, Nome welcomed in the New Year—or at least, waved goodbye to the old one—with fireworks.

Cars filled up parking lots and roads between the small boat harbor and the Mini Convention Center, while pedestrians braved the ice or climbed onto the seawall to avoid traffic and get a better view. As chandelier-like fireworks boomed overhead, some set off their own smaller fireworks in the road. The show lasted about 30 minutes.

Organized by the City of Nome and the Bering Sea Lions Club, the fireworks came at 8 p.m. on December 31, which corresponds to midnight on the East Coast, and has historically been a popular time to celebrate nationwide partly because the extensive TV coverage of New York City’s Times Square festivities.

Nome is one of the last places worldwide to celebrate New Year, with only two time zones after it. The Pacific Islands and the some of the Aleutians celebrate later.

After the fireworks ended, Nomeites had a little over three hours to make some more memories of 2024 before welcoming the New Year in their own time zone.