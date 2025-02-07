Nome prays for missing plane

While the Coast Guard continued to search Norton Sound for the missing Bering Air plane, Nomeites gathered at Old St. Joe’s at 1 p.m. for an interfaith vigil organized by the City of Nome.

The tone was somber as Amanda Snyder, leader of the Lutheran Church, opened and closed the vigil in prayer. She prayed for the pilots, for the passengers, for Bering Air, and for everybody who knew them. She prayed for searchers, including the Coast Guard, National Guard and FBI.

“We ask that you would lead them exactly where they need to go,” said Snyder. “We thank you for the strength that you promised to give your people.”

There were tears in the audience as Nomeites bowed their head in prayer. Michael Zabel of the Covenant Church asked for God to bring peace even in the midst of tragedy. The Catholic Priest, Fr. Michael, led the congregants in the Lord’s prayer.

Both Bertha Koweluk of the Methodist Church and Beverly Bateman of the Nazarene Church pointed out the difference between the storm when the plane was lost and today’s good weather for searching.

“We thank you for the beautiful weather for our search and rescue,” said Koweluk. “We just as that you be with our region during this time. May your presence be felt and may your love fill each home as we wait to hear about our families. We thank you for the blessing of coming together.”

Three of the religious leaders spent four hours yesterday comforting families at Norton Sound Health Corporation.

“We pray that you would guide the rest of us. Make the way clear and bring this wondering time to an end. We still hope for a miracle,” said Bateman.

After the service was over, the religious leaders took time to talk to the grieving. Kowaluk, Snyder, and Zabel discussed trying to find places for family members of the missing to stay in Nome.

“It’s just heartbreaking. Because every single person in this room has been on one of those planes,” said Snyder. “It hits home.”

Members of the community have expressed a desire to meet the needs of the community and the mourners, but next steps aren’t entirely certain.

“I think everybody’s working it out as they go, because I don’t think anything else has happened like this,” said Koweluk.

Amanda Snyder said that the church still needed to figure out exactly what needs are, but added, “If families of people who are on the plane come, we want to make sure we have a place for them.”

Pastor Michael Zabel of the Covenant Church said they might hosting people, “especially if we have connections with them and their families,” but that they already had people coming next week as part of the Serum Run commemoration.

Kawerak closed early today due to the tragedy and said that they would be looking for ways to help when they returned on Monday.

“We are all devastated by the news. We closed our offices for the afternoon and will be regrouping on Monday to determine how we can help families during this tragedy,” said Melanie Bahnke of Kawerak. “We are open to providing support in the ways that we are able to,” she said.

She added that starting Monday family and loved ones of the passengers could reach Kawerak via the number (907)443-5231.

Of the passengers, she said, “They are flying on the wings of angels now.”