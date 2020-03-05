Nome musher hit by snowmachine

Kirsten Bey, a Nome musher participating in the Serum Run Expedition from Nenana to Nome, was hit by a snow machiner about five miles before they reached Galena, on Sunday, March 1. According to Alaska State Troopers, a snow machiner ran into her from behind around 8:30 p.m. A snowmachine escort traveling with the expedition came upon the scene shortly after it happened. The snow machiner who hit Bey reportedly stayed on the scene until help arrived. Galena Search and Rescue was alerted. Kirsten Bey, 64, was conscious and alert, and was transported to Galena and then medivaced to Fairbanks Medical Hospital, where she is being treated for her injuries. She suffered a broken leg, according to other team members. Her sled dogs were not injured.

According to AST, the incident is under investigation. Although troopers first said they need the public's help to identify the snowmachiner, he was located and is cooperating with the investigation.

The Serum Run Expedition consists of six mushers and their snowmachine support, a trail boss and a veterinarian to retrace the steps of the 1925 diphteria serum run from Nenana to Nome. The group left Nenana on Feb. 22. They encountered severe cold and stretches of significant overflow but made good progress towards Nome.

The group will continue on without their group leader Robert Forto, whose snowmachine had problems and parts to fix it would take too long to reach the Yukon River community of Galena. The remainder of the expedition continue on to Ruby, as of Tuesday, along the Iditarod Trail to the coast and up to Nome. The estimated arrival in Nome is March 10.

