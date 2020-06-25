Home / News / Nome man dies after being stabbed

Nome man dies after being stabbed

Thu, 06/25/2020 - 9:45pm admin
By: 
Diana Haecker

On Thursday, June 18, at 1:45 a.m. Nome police responded to a fatal stabbing of Nome resident Benjamin Milton, 37. According to a NPD press release, police was called to the 400 block of East 3rd Avenue for a person stabbed with a knife. Officers found Milton bleeding from multiple stab wounds. Nome Ambulance volunteers took him to Norton Sound Regional Hospital, where he later died from the injuries.
As of Tuesday afternoon, police have not made any arrests or reported additional information on the case as it remains under investigation.

 

