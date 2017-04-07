Nome man charged with trafficking heroin

On March 24, a Western Alaska Alcohol and Narcotics Team investigator and Alaska State Troopers arrested Zachary Bourdon, 24, of Nome, charging him with 11 counts of misconduct involving a controlled substance in the second and third degrees.

The charges allege that Bourdon was trafficking heroin from Anchorage to Nome and selling it here. Bourdon was arrested at the Alaska Airlines terminal as he tried to leave Nome for Anchorage. Law enforcement officials seized $7,000 from Bourdon’s luggage. According to court documents, Bourdon was read the Miranda Rights, but agreed to answer questions. “Z. Bourdon admitted and stated that he has been transporting heroin to Nome from Anchorage and sold it in Nome,” the investigator’s affidavit says. “He said he has transported heroin to Nome on three different occasions and then sold 1/10 gram amounts to people in Nome,” the document reads.

According to a trooper’s dispatch, the investigation began on March 1 when Nome WAANT met with a person who provided information that identified Bourdon drug trafficker. WAANT signed the person up to become a confidential informant. On five different occasions, the informant conducted controlled buys of heroin in different amounts. The first buy was a purchase of 3/10s of a gram for $360; altogether the entire amount of heroin bought from Bourdon was more than one gram.

Bourdon was arrested and remanded into Anvil Mountain Correctional Center. According to CourtView, he was arraigned on Saturday, March 25. Bail is set at $20,000 and a third party custodian. Bourdon was appointed a public defense lawyer. A preliminary hearing was continued from April 4 to April 11.