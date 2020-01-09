Nome man arrested on murder charges

On January 8, Nome police arrested Tyler Avery Shold and charged him with murder in the first degree in the alleged killing of his girlfriend, 24-year-old Anna Matoomealook.

According to a Nome Police Dept. press release, NPD responded at 2 a.m. to a call for help from Tyler Shold. According to an officer’s affidavit filed in court, Shold called dispatch at 1:52 a.m. on Jan. 8 and said “I just killed my girlfriend.” Dispatch advised officers that he said that he choked her.

Upon arriving at the apartment, officers Sgt. Marc Morris and officer Elizabeth Jachim found Matoomealook unresponsive in the residence on East 4th Avenue. According to the court document, Shold continued to scream “Save her, please! Just save her.” Nome Ambulance volunteers also responded and tried to revive the woman. She was transported to Norton Sound Hospital, where a doctor pronounced her dead.

Shold was arrested and held at no bond at Anvil Mountain Correctional Center. He had his first felony appearance in court on January 9. Matoomealook’s body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s office to establish cause and manner of death.